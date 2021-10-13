Firestone Fieldhouse, Pepperdine’s arena and recreational space, sits empty on Oct. 12. Following changes to county regulation, any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees will require organizers to check COVID-19 vaccine cards or negative tests. Photo by Ryan Brinkman

With the constantly shifting landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic come changes to health ordinances and guidance.

Pepperdine primarily falls under LA County health ordinances, as the Malibu campus rests in unincorporated county land. New LA County guidelines update quarantine and isolation measures, as well as mega-event requirements for attendees.

Mega Events

On Oct. 7, updated LA County guidance took place, requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to attend outdoor mega events, according to an Oct. 6 LA County Public Health press release. Children under 12 are exempt from demonstrating proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

A mega event is classified as an indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees or outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

The county requires organizations or event hosts to cross-check vaccination cards or test results with a photo ID for adult attendees starting Nov. 1.

For Pepperdine, this means men’s basketball attendees will demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative test prior to entry, according to Athletics ticketing information. Indoor volleyball matches and women’s basketball games will not require proof of vaccination or a negative test, only masking.

Isolation and Quarantine

At the Oct. 6 President’s Briefing, Chief Operating Officer Phil Phillips shared updated quarantine and isolation guidance from the county.

“LA County has now adopted a slightly different quarantine protocol,” Phillips said during the briefing. “Now, if you’re unvaccinated, and you are identified as a close contact, still have to quarantine. But now after day five they allow you to test and if your test comes back negative, after day seven you can leave.”

Prior to this, unvaccinated students identified as a close contact followed a strict 10-day quarantine regardless of COVID-19 tests administered during the quarantine period.

Asymptomatic close contacts who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine.

