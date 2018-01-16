Local News / NewsWaves / February 3, 2018

Cosentino’s Flower Shop Closes Its Doors

By Josie Lionetti

It is an end of an era for a local family-owned flower shop in Malibu. Locals will know have to find their floral arrangements elsewhere as Cosentino’s has officially shut its doors. 

Signs went up in December at the shop indicating the business would be closing. 

While no specific date had been released for the closing, the store was cleared out this week and is very much out of business. 

From a flood to a fire in 1993 that burned the store to the ground, the flower shops has certainly seen hard times, but the family operation has always managed to stay on its feet. 

Cosentino’s had been operating in Malibu since 1973. 

Unlike the flower shop, the Consenting nursery remains in business.


Tags:  business closed closing Cosentino's floral flower Malibu NewsWaves NewsWaves 32 shop

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Official Investigate Los Angeles Middle School Shooting




You might also like







More Story
Official Investigate Los Angeles Middle School Shooting
 Tragedy struck downtown Los Angeles this morning, as America endured its 12th school shooting in 2018. Authorities said...