It is an end of an era for a local family-owned flower shop in Malibu. Locals will know have to find their floral arrangements elsewhere as Cosentino’s has officially shut its doors.

Signs went up in December at the shop indicating the business would be closing.

While no specific date had been released for the closing, the store was cleared out this week and is very much out of business.

From a flood to a fire in 1993 that burned the store to the ground, the flower shops has certainly seen hard times, but the family operation has always managed to stay on its feet.

Cosentino’s had been operating in Malibu since 1973.

Unlike the flower shop, the Consenting nursery remains in business.