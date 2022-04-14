Concert Review: The Band CAMINO Captivates the Crowd

The members of The Band CAMINO, Garrison Burgess, Jeffery Jordan and Spencer Stewart, performed April 8 at the Novo. The band started in 2015 as a group of self proclaimed “kids from Memphis.” Photo courtesy of Elektra Music Group

“This is the best night of my life!” rang through a crowd of 2,500 people from a fan of The Band CAMINO.

It had been 914 days since The Band CAMINO headlined a show in Los Angeles. On Friday, April 8, the band put on an outstanding performance at The Novo for their self-titled album tour. The night started with opening acts from Hastings and Flor.

“It’s crazy to come and play when you haven’t played in 900 days and people are singing all your new songs — it’s just crazy,” lead singer Jeffery Jordan told the crowd.

Hastings

The evening started at 7 p.m., when alternative-pop band Hastings took the stage as the opening act.

Hastings played five songs from his self-titled EP and performed an unreleased song titled “Hurt My Feelings.” He wore a black sweater paired with black flared jeans and a chunky silver chain necklace.

For being an up-and-coming artist, it was clear that Hastings’ stage presence impressed the audience. He was confident and overall put on a very engaging show. Hastings definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

Setlist:

Chapstick

Hearts Not In It

Asking For A Friend

Take Mine

Hurt My Feelings (unreleased)

Blank Me

Flor

After the energetic performance from Hastings, the alternative-indie band Flor came out at 7:45 p.m. The lead singer Zach Grace wore a silver jacket, gray jeans and white triangle sunglasses.

The band played 10 songs in total including “Big Shot,” “Play Along” and “Skate” from their new album “Future Shine” that will release May 6.

Flor’s vibe was more indie than Hastings, making their performance a bit more chill. His voice is unique in that he can sing a very large range of notes — especially high notes, which was impressive.

Setlist:

Play Along

dancing around

rely

Big Shot

back again

lmho

Skate

restless soul

hold on

warm blood

The Band CAMINO

After the groovy and entertaining performance from Flor, the moment the crowd had been waiting for arrived — The Band CAMINO took the stage.

Prior to the concert, Glendale local Tess Reynolds said she started listening to The Band CAMINO a year and a half ago and had been looking forward to seeing them perform live ever since.

“I think fun is the way I would describe it [The Band CAMINO’s music],” Reynolds said. “I listen to it when I want to have fun and when I’m in a good mood.”

The Band CAMINO kicked off their sold-out show at 9 p.m., with the song “Know It All” from their self-titled album that released Sept. 10.

The moment they took the stage the audience oozed excitement and energy. The ground was literally shaking from the crowd jumping to the beat of the band.

Jordan was wearing a vintage Budweiser T-shirt with an eagle graphic on the front. To complete his outfit, he wore a pair of checkered blue jeans, a dainty pearl necklace and white Doc Martens.

After “Know It All,” the band performed the upbeat song “Roses” and the single “Less Than I Do.”

Starting off the concert with these upbeat songs was a great way to immediately get the crowd hyped up for the rest of the show.

Taking it back to their first EP, The Band CAMINO then performed their hit song from 2016, “2/14.” The crowd proudly sang along, making it evident it was a fan favorite.

While playing “2/14,” a wave of nostalgia came off the crowd and the band — it was clear everyone appreciated the band playing their older music too.

After Jordan thanked the crowd and the opening bands, vocalist and guitarist Spencer Stewart sang the cheery pop song “I Think I Like You.”

Jordan then switched the vibe and sang “Who Do You Think You Are?,” which he said is a personal song about the journey of growing up.

“Everyone grows and everybody changes,” Jordan told the crowd. “It’s about changing and wondering if the person you used to be would even recognize you now.”

This song felt the most emotional of the entire night — the crowd raised their hands and their voices nearly overpowered the band. It added a very personal touch to the concert.

Next, the band performed “Know Me” that included a guitar solo from Jordan, followed by performances of “Song About You” and “Underneath My Skin.”

The guitar solos really brought the crowd to life. It showcased the true talent that The Band CAMINO has.

The band then played their newest single “Never A Good Time” that they released with the Swedish band NOTD.

The lively beats of “Hush Hush” and “Just A Phase” prepared the audience for “California” that many fans expressed was a highlight, considering the location of the concert.

Seeing “California” live in California added a special sentimental touch to the performance.

Then, The Band CAMINO played “Damage” followed by a piano performance from Jordan of “Help Me Get Over You” while deep blue lights lit up the stage to match the mood of the song.

The band did an excellent job of balancing the upbeat and slow songs throughout the night.

The next three songs, “What I Want,” “Haunted” and “See Through” were from their 2019 album “try hard.” For the performance of “See Through,” Jordan put on a pair of red heart-shape sunglasses.

The addition of the heart-shape sunglasses gave a small look into the goofy personality of Jordan, which made it even more fun to watch him perform.

With only two more songs left, the band played “1 Last Cigarette” before ending the night with one last showstopper.

It seemed as if Jordan knew the crowd was waiting for “Daphne Blue” to play.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, you guys really want it?,” Jordan shouted into the crowd.

The way Jordan spoke to the crowd in-between songs made it more personable and overall more enjoyable.

Embracing his Tennessee roots, Jordan placed a cowboy hat on his head and closed out the night with a captivating performance of “Daphne Blue.”

The night ended with the band linking together and bowing before the crowd.

Overall, the venue, opening acts and performance from The Band CAMINO combined to make an unforgettable night. The size of the venue complimented all the artists and created a very personal and enjoyable night.

