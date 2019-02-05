Photo by Julia Donlon

Coffee Monday is a movement that I started in 2017 to cultivate an atmosphere of inclusiveness and inspire deeper relationships. Every Monday, I get the privilege of listening to what people are passionate about, who they love and what makes them, them — all over two cups of coffee.

During a weekly one-hour coffee date, I spend time with someone and share his or her story with the rest of the world, hopefully encouraging everyone else to take the time to have coffee with someone new.



This week, I got to know Molly Day at the Starbucks on campus over a cup of Pikes Place.

Molly Day, from Kansas City, Missouri, is a freshman Music major with an emphasis in Applied Voice here at Pepperdine University. If she could eat one food for the rest of her life it would be chicken alfredo.

“A goal I have in life is to be the best Pinterest mom I can be,” Day said.

Among other things, she is passionate about helping others and making people realize how loved they are. She takes inspiration from the relationships around her.

We continued our conversation by talking about what she believes her purpose in life is.

“I think my purpose in life is to build authentic relationships,” Day said, “I make it a point to not let relationships be surface-level.”

Day said a moment in her life that has made her feel alive was when she spent time in El Salvador helping her mother.

“It’s something I do every summer and is my favorite part of the break,” Day said.

“My favorite time of day is right after class before it gets dark,” Day said.

During our coffee date, Day and I discussed where she saw herself in ten years.

“I see myself with a family and working as a musical therapist,” Day said.

We ended our conversation with the best advice she said she could give to someone:

“Fake it till you make it.”

Take the time to have coffee with someone new!

