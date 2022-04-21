Climate Calling Conference Discusses How Pepperdine Can Advocate for Climate Justice

Elizabeth Rush spoke at the keynote address of Pepperdine’s Climate Calling Conference. She discussed her most recent book about rising sea levels “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.” Photo courtesy of Sammie Wuensche

“I think when we think about what scares us the most about climate change, it’s the idea that we lose control of the story,” said Elizabeth Rush, Pulitzer Prize finalist, New York Times bestselling author and professor of Nonfiction Writing at Brown University.

Rush led the keynote address of the Climate Calling Conference on April 7. She spoke on her latest book about rising sea levels titled “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore.” Her speech offered the audience information about how to hold conversations with people who do not believe in climate change, how rising sea levels will affect Malibu and how Pepperdine can take action to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels.

Rush said although scientists do not know how fast sea levels will rise, they are rising. Humans and animals alike must adjust to a changing landscape, which Rush said frightens most people.

While Rush spoke primarily on rising sea levels in Staten Island, she addressed the impact of climate change in Malibu. A map of the coastal city showed what Malibu could look like with 10 feet of sea level rise. Areas that would be underwater include Malibu Point up to Malibu Road, Pacific Coast Highway between Cross Creek Rd. and Serra Rd., Whole Foods, Broad Street Oyster Company, Surfing Cowboys and other shops in the Malibu Country Mart.

“Sea levels are rising, we’re going to have to get out of the way in some places,” Rush said.

Following the presentation, junior Mallory Finley commented on Rush’s comparison of how easily Malibu could become Staten Island, flooded as sea levels rise, with residents forced to retreat to higher ground. Finley was announced as the inaugural recipient of the Chris and Amy Doran Climate Fellowship at the keynote address.

As the map of Malibu showed how the city’s landscape will change with rising sea levels, Finely said the Pepperdine community can take action to combat other drastic changes to the environment caused by climate change.

“Everything we do, from our dining services to how we look at our abroad programs, our emissions that we’re producing, like literally everything that we’re doing should be guided by how it impacts the environment,” Finley said.

Rush said the current generation of college students understands that climate change is a social justice issue, but many people in older generations do not. Sophomore Annie Leow said she liked Rush’s statement on how to have conversations about climate change with those who don’t believe in it.

“I thought that was very helpful,” Leow said, “Practical for this group.”

Rush said when having conversations with people who do not believe in climate change she talks about the issue in terms of their perspectives. She mentioned that when talking to a fisherman she asked him if he had noticed any changes in the environment.

“It’s amazing to me how that’ll open up the door,” Rush said.

In response, the fisherman told her the lobsters have begun to move further offshore for colder water. Rush attests such a change in water temperatures to climate change. By adjusting her language, Rush said many people who might not have been open about discussing climate change were open to discussing changes in the environment.

Such changes in the environment, Rush said, are inevitable. It is up to the Pepperdine community how they want to combat the climate crisis.

