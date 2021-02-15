Alumna Olivia Robinson (Seaver ’20) talks about creating her app, BlackDollar, to support the Black-owned businesses.

“I see that there is a world of opportunity to expand my pursuit of social justice and not do it for the sake of pursuing for just interest sake and just my own elevation,” Robinson said. “I see it, more so for the sake of bringing more opportunity to as many people as I possibly can.”

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic