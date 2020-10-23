G News / Video / February 6, 2021

Career Chat: Jorge Contreras

By Christina Buravtsova

Senior Jorge Contreras shares how he has pursued his interests in finance and investing through books, podcasts and his leadership role in Pepperdine’s Wavepool Investment Club.

“I know it’s a very tough time right now,” Contreras said. “But, I encourage you to keep learning and really try and understand the things that the world has to offer, and you can only do that by learning.

