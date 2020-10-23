Senior Jorge Contreras shares how he has pursued his interests in finance and investing through books, podcasts and his leadership role in Pepperdine’s Wavepool Investment Club.

“I know it’s a very tough time right now,” Contreras said. “But, I encourage you to keep learning and really try and understand the things that the world has to offer, and you can only do that by learning.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic