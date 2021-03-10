Senior IMC major Jessica Campbell teamed up with her boss to co-host the Sports 4 Positivity podcast, giving prominent athletes a platform to share how they cultivate positivity and give back to their communities.

“Sports had stopped and we just we wanted to do something about it, we wanted to make a difference, we wanted to bring that element of positivity back into people’s lives,” Campbell said.

