Senior Dyani Heredia-Urias shares how her internship experiences have given her the opportunity to apply developing skills and connect with mentors.

“I honestly see all of my internship managers, not as like managers or as bosses – obviously we have that professional relationship – but I see them as mentors,” Heredia-Urias said. “I see them as people I can go to for career advice. I see them as people who are always going to be in my corner.”

Catch CAREER CHAT to hear key internship takeaways from students stepping out of the classroom and into the office.

