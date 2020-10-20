Senior economics major Cindy Guo has interned for major brands like Target and smaller startups that reached out to her on LinkedIn.

“ I think every internship experience or any experience you get in general has things that teaches you like transferable skills and you’ll be able to apply that anywhere else,” Guo said. “Just like even just from working with different teams learning more about people and how to navigate those relationships – I think that will definitely help in the future.”

Catch CAREER CHAT to hear key internship takeaways from students stepping out of the classroom and into the office.

