G News / Video / November 14, 2020

Career Chat: Cindy Guo

By Christina Buravtsova

Senior economics major Cindy Guo has interned for major brands like Target and smaller startups that reached out to her on LinkedIn.

“ I think every internship experience or any experience you get in general has things that teaches you like transferable skills and you’ll be able to apply that anywhere else,” Guo said. “Just like even just from working with different teams learning more about people and how to navigate those relationships – I think that will definitely help in the future.”

Catch CAREER CHAT to hear key internship takeaways from students stepping out of the classroom and into the office.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  career Career Chat Christina Buravtsova cindy guo g news IGTV Internship startup

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Seaver Hires Political Science Lecturer Who Used Racial Slur in Class at UCLA



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Seaver Hires Political Science Lecturer Who Used Racial Slur in Class at UCLA
 Editor's Note: This article references a racial slur. The Graphic uses the phrase "N-word" in place of the slur. The...