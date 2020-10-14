G News / Video / October 20, 2020

Career Chat: Christopher Hidalgo

By Christina Buravtsova

Senior Christopher Hidalgo shares about his internship experiences at Deloitte, Christina Development Corporation and Bank of America; Hidalgo credits self-awareness for guiding him along his early career path.

“There’s times when I was studying late at night or just pushing myself to my limits and I wanted to give up,” Hidalgo said. “But it helps knowing your ‘why.'”

Catch CAREER CHAT to hear key internship takeaways from students stepping out of the classroom and into the office.

