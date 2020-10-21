G News / Video / November 19, 2020

Career Chat: Caitlin Fogg

By Marisa Dragos

Senior Caitlin Fogg has followed her own advice – just keep applying to internships. She encourages other students to look into any fields that interest them, emphasizing the importance of personal and company values.

“I gained self knowledge of of what my worth is and what the fair market value for like my human capital is, which I think is really important for young women to know and for anyone to really exiting college,” Fogg said.

