State Election: – updated 9:05pm

United States , 33rd District Results

James P. Bradley: 85,562, 29.50%

Ted W. Lieu: 204,460, 70.50%

State Senator, 27th District Henry Stern: 142,908, 67.13% Houman Salem: 69,987, 32.87% LA County District Attorney George Gascón: 1,384,765, 54.51% Jackie Lacey: 1,155,390, 45.49%

Los Angeles County, California, Measure J, Budget Allocation for Alternatives to Incarceration Charter Amendment (November 2020):

PROPOSITIONS RESULTS – updated 9:05 pm

Proposition 14 — Y: 1,419,221, 52.48% N: 1,285,313, 47.52% — authorizes bonds for stem cell research

Proposition 15 — Y: 1,484,244, 53.64% N: 1,282,673, 43.19% — increases funding for sources for public schools and colleges

Proposition 16 — Y: 1,429,985, 52.40% N: 1,298,740 47.60% — allows diversity as a factor in public employment

Proposition 17 — Y: 1,822,082, 66.09% N: 934,918, 33.91% — restores right to vote after prison term

Proposition 18 — Y: 1,463,927, 53.03% N: 1,296,607, 46.97% — permits 17-year-olds to vote in primary election

Proposition 19 — Y: 1,349,329, 49.85% N: 1,357,685, 50.15% — changes certain property tax rules

Proposition 20 — Y: 903,237, 33.47% N: 1,795,535, 66.53% — restricts parole for certain offenses

Proposition 21 — Y: 1,356,708, 49.54% N: 1,382,012, 50.46% — allows rent control on residential property

Proposition 22 — Y: 1,507,105 54.76% N: 1,245,290 45.24% — deprives app-based employees from benefits

Proposition 23 — Y: 1,082,387 , 39.59% N: 1,651,755, 60.41% — restricts kidney dialysis services

Proposition 24 — Y: 1,609,112, 59.54% N: 1,093,526, 40.46% — expands consumer privacy laws

Proposition 25 — Y: 1,245,140, 46.27% N: 1,445,661, 53.73% — eliminates cash bail

