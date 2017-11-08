The Malibu Sands center newest shop, Caffe Luxxe, specializes in luxury European coffee.

The store is open on Pacific Coast Highway extremely close to the beach.

Their daily menu ranges from traditional items like cappuccinos to more exotic items like orange-flavored dessert coffee.

Employee Benjamin Al-Mateen said Caffe Luxxe is unique because the employees are artisans who bring their talent to the shop.

This Malibu location has attracted some loyal customers from its Santa Monica location.

“It is my all-time favorite,” customer Vincent said. “Their almond latte is very addictive, so I have to pace myself on that.”

The coffee shop opened in April 2017 and has been the newest hit in Malibu ever since.

Caffe Luxxe is open from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Malibu Sands Center.