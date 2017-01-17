Courtesy of Spotify

For those returning from colder regions, fall seems to be merely an extension of summer rather than the brisk, colorful season many know and love. In an effort to bring Fall to Malibu, here is a playlist full of acoustic melodies to listen to while cranking out the last few projects before winter break.

So grab your hot apple cider, put on this playlist, and prepare for hours of productivity.

Listen to the playlist below or find it here.

1. “I Think Ur A Contra”- Vampire Weekend

2. “Brick”- Ben Folds Five

3. “Promise”- Ben Howard

4. “I Don’t Wanna Love Somebody Else”- A Great Big World

5. “Warning Sign”- Coldplay

6. “Fear of Fear”- Passenger

7. “Everything”- Parachute

8. “Hold on to Now”- Lily & Madeleine

9. “Cheer Up Charlie”- Leslie Odom Jr.

10. “Song for the Waiting”- Aron Wright

11. “Your Song”- Ellie Goulding

12. “Young Bodies”- Westward to the Tide

13. “You’re the Reason I Come Home”- Ron Pope

14. “My My Love”- Joshua Radin

15. “Autumn Leaves – Deluxe Edition”- Ed Sheeran

16. “Forever Like That (Acoustic)”- Ben Rector

17. “I Don’t Care”- Jeremy Passion

18. “Bloom- Bonus Track”- The Paper Kites

19. “Stop This Train”- John Mayer

20. “The Gambler”- fun.



________________

