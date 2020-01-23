Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

A behind-the-scenes look into the university’s decision to suspend the Shanghai international program’s spring semester.

In This Week’s Episode:

News assistant Emily Shaw reports on how the Student Health Center has prepared for the coronavirus, along with student insights of the return of the program to the Malibu campus.

Background Reading:

Listen in, and tell us what you think. Email us at peppgraphic@gmail.com. Follow James Moore on Twitter: @james25moore. If you’re interested in advertising with “The Graph,” write to us at PeppGraphicAdvertising@gmail.com.

“The Graph” is made by Kaelin Mendez, Channa Steinmetz, Madeline Carr, Jeremy Zerbe, Natalie Rulon, Elizabeth Smith, and Courtenay Stallings. This episode was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio studio. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

___________________________________________