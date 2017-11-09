Photos courtesy of Pepperdine University

Buenos Aires Program Director Rafael De Sanzo is transitioning out of his role, according to an email sent to BA alumni from Dean of International Programs Charles F. Hall. De Sanzo has been the program’s director for 14 years.

Maria “Tati” Constanza Guerrini, former program assistant, is now the interim director for the incoming spring semester, Hall wrote.

“Each of you know first hand how much Rafa has meant to students over the years,” Hall wrote. “We wish him and his family all the very best as he transitions into a new chapter of life.”

In Hall’s email, he expressed that De Sanzo will be missed, but that he expects Guerrini to do a great job leading the BA program.

“Feel free to express good wishes to Rafa and his family and let him know how much he will be missed,” Hall wrote.

The Graphic has reached out to Pepperdine’s Public Relations Office, Hall, De Sanzo and Guerrini for comment. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

