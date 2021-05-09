The orange sun sets at Point Dume State Beach, leaving an array of colors throughout the horizon. The waves crashing on the seashore enamored me and transported me to a place of tranquility. Photo by Yamillah Hurtado

The beach is my happy place. It’s where I feel free.

Being so close to the beach is how Pepperdine won me over, so it was only fair I commemorated the end of my chaotic first week of school where I feel most at peace.

As the busyness of Labor Day started to unwind, I decompressed at Point Dume State Beach — a beach with spectacular views and one that holds a special place in my heart.

The beach was packed with locals and tourists alike, even a chocolate Dachshund who sniffed around the sand as if he were searching for gold.

I stepped barefoot on the cold wet sand, reconnecting with the earth once again. Little grains of sand snuck their way in between my toes and the cuffs of my jeans. As I inched closer toward the sea, my feet dug deeper, leaving footprints in the sand.

Flocks of seagulls soared through the sky as the cool breeze tangled my hair and the mist of the ocean kissed my skin. The taste of salt and the smell of seaweed calmed me, as they’re remnants of beach days with my family.

The sun was a hazy orange hue hidden behind the heavy marine layer. Every few minutes, the sun would come out in between the clouds and then retreat into its hiding place, as if it were playing a game of peek-a-boo. Although gray clouds hovered over the Santa Monica Mountains, the sun’s reflection sparkled among the ocean waves.

The rise and fall of the tide enchanted me and the roaring of the waves as they crashed onto the shore left me in a state of serenity.

As I breathed in the fresh air and watched the sun set, I became emotional. I couldn’t believe I’ll get to see this view every day that I’m here in Malibu.

The beach has always felt like home, but now, it actually is.

–––––––––––––––––––––

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Yamillah Hurtado by email: yamillah.hurtado@pepperdine.edu