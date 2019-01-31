A bobcat who survived the Woolsey Fire was fatally struck by a driver in Calabasas last week.

B-361, an adult male bobcat, was hit and killed by a driver on Las Virgenes Road last Friday, March 15, staff with the Santa Monica National Recreation Area said in a tweet.

Officials said the male cat roamed between the burned and unburned areas of Malibu Canyon after his native territory was destroyed in the Woolsey Fire.

The bobcat was tagged and part of a study by the National Parks Service. The bobcat’s body will undergo an autopsy.

Wildlife experts say cars are the second-most common cause of death for local bobcats.

To prevent animal catastrophes, there have been proposals to construct wildlife crossing bridges that would allow wildcats to move freely across the 101 and 405 freeways, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wildlife activists believe these bridges can be potential long-term solutions to provide safe passage for animals in the mountains and help separated wildcat populations reconnect.

However, it is unclear when these projects will be carried out.

According to the Los Angeles Times, advocacy groups need to raise a total of $60 million by 2020 to pay for the design and construction for the long-awaited bridges.

_______________________

Follow Kayiu Wong on Twitter: @kayiu_wong