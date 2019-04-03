Photo courtesy of The Board

The Board is implementing some big changes this year, including committee structure and more inclusive events, said Louise Dequilla, student programing coordinator for The Board.

The Board’s event planning committees are changing so that committees will no longer be categorized by a certain type of event. In past years, the committees were made up of six pairs of two. Each committee was focused on one type of event and could only propose events of that nature.

“This year we are giving all of our student leaders free rein,” Dequilla said.

Dequilla said The Board sent out a survey last year to undergraduate students to learn more about what should be changed. Now, its task is putting that feedback into action.

“They’re listening to what the students actually want versus saying, ‘OK, well we have to do X, Y and Z,’ so it’s a lot more interactive,” Dequilla said.

Seniors Kellie Warren and Annelise Adrian are returning Board members who work together as a team within The Board.

“We just want to build community,” Warren said. “If there are events that students want that they don’t see, we have the resources, planning and budget to make those dreams happen.”

Back in the ‘Bu

The first Friday of the semester, Aug. 30, The Board will host a welcome back event on Upper Mullin Town Square for all students.

The event will have various food trucks and booths featuring Malibu restaurants and retailers, respectively. There will also be opportunities to get to know the local businesses and win gift certificates.

“It’s to give, not just new students but really everyone, a nice welcome back to campus and see the cool things that are around,” Dequilla said.

Labor Day Veg Fest







In order to serve the needs of all students, The Board plans to offer diverse food options for an expansive range of dietary restrictions at its Labor Day event at the Miller and DeBell volleyball courts.

The Board hopes that the event will bring the community together in a way that welcomes everyone who does not have Labor Day plans or the opportunity to travel home.

“It’s really catered to the students who are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free,” Warren said. “We’re splurging on barbecue-esque food for people with dietary restrictions.”

Blue and Orange Madness



Waves Weekend, which is held annually in October, is a time for current students, alumni, Pepperdine friends and community members to come together for a weekend filled with fun events and activities including Blue and Orange Madness. Blue and Orange Madness will kick off the women’s and men’s basketball seasons with a ferris wheel, carnival rides, game booths and a petting zoo in the Firestone Fieldhouse parking lot Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Pepperdine’s Wind Ensemble will play a concert at the beginning of the event.

This year, The Board wants to focus on making it a family-friendly carnival theme by incorporating rides and games that families will enjoy.

“We are trying to cater to a bigger audience this year,” Adrian said. “That’s our whole thing: to try and make sure everyone is included.”

If you have suggestions or event ideas for The Board, send an email to spb@pepperdine.edu.

