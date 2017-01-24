Art by Peau Porotesano

The world seems to be rendered a darker shade since the election this past November. Shrouded in uncertainty about what are nation might hold, it can be difficult to navigate this new political terrain in a productive and meaningful way. The Pepperdine campus has equipped students with the precise spaces to organize, to learn, to protest and to assemble.

Clearly we need to be productive in our response to uncertainty by turning our anger and sadness into fuel for action, creation and growth. But, before productivity, we need to have a good cathartic cry. Pepperdine offers several places for students to live (and cry) their catharsis to the fullest, for these times are best described by our president: “Sad.”

1. Jamba Juice

The Jamba Juice located in the Sandbar is a great place to stifle your tears while anticipating the country’s impending doom. Position yourself close to where the orders are called so that your loud sobs can be masked by the sound of blenders and workers emphatically yelling “large Strawberries Wild for Jessica!”

2. Nature’s Edge

Indulge in glorified organic junk food and the newly-stocked Nathan’s hotdog-flavored chips at Nature’s Edge. Let the loud crunching noises disguise your Trump-induced hysteria and opt for a spicy treat, like Hot Garlic Shrimp Chips. Are your tears from the spicy food you are eating or concern for our nation? Who can say for sure? What prompted your tears will be a mystery shrouded in crustacean-flavored snack food.

3. Salad bar/soup area of the Waves Cafe

Let the steam emanating from the soup of the day clear your pores and your worries, too. Screaming into the vessel of liquid and/or letting your tears stream into the unidentifiable murk is a sure-fire way to elicit the attention of your non-crying Pepperdine peers, and a cathartic way to fill in the swamp — of Italian wedding soup.

4. Elkins Auditorium

Sit behind a student who brought their computer to class even though the syllabus and teacher clearly prohibited electronic devices from day one. Since they will probably be sitting in the back of the class to look up how much protein powder costs on Amazon, you can quietly weep behind the glow of their computer screen. Or if that is too much light for your weary eyes, you can crouch underneath the chair in the fetal position (and rock back and forth for optimal woe).

5. Weisman Museum

While perusing the Weisman, you might find yourself confronted by uncertainty at how to approach and truly look at an artwork in a truly meaningful manner. Should you stare at the piece and read the museum placard? Conjure a contemplative face while you actually think about what you’re going to wear tomorrow? Here’s an alternative: Reflect on your sadness and anger and turn it into tears while you stand before an artwork of your choice. Let the onlookers render you mightily profound.

6. Restroom

Whether there’s blood coming out of your wherever, or you’ve joined the ranks of Hillary Clinton and are “disgusting” because you need to use the restroom, consider exercising your woman card and feminine wiles in the Whiz Palace. The men’s and women’s bathroom stalls and constant flushing of human waste are conducive to loud crying and privacy from onlookers. A ready supply of toilet paper and napkins are available so you can assemble yourself before your next class and pretend you weren’t just crying.

After your cathartic cry, write, assemble, create and most importantly, use your sadness and anger to be productive and produce change. Check out the upcoming marches in the LA area and remember that it’s OK to cry into a steaming pot of soup in the cafeteria — just ready yourself for action after you do so.

_________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic