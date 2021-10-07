Right off of Pacific Coast Highway, host Joe Allgood tries The Cliffdiver’s “Surf & Turf Burrito.” Watch to the end to see his ranking on the dish.

“I like my burrito with a lot of meat in it,” Allgood said.

The Cliffdiver: 21337 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265

