Allgood Food / G News / Video / October 29, 2021

Allgood Food: The Cliffdiver

By Joe Allgood

Right off of Pacific Coast Highway, host Joe Allgood tries The Cliffdiver’s “Surf & Turf Burrito.” Watch to the end to see his ranking on the dish.

“I like my burrito with a lot of meat in it,” Allgood said.

The Cliffdiver: 21337 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu CA 90265

