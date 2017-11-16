“I feel asleep” – three words that are harmless unless a person is behind the wheel.

It was only a few years ago that junior Sierra Perry fell asleep at the wheel and nearly lost her life.

“I just remember sitting there, oh my gosh, I literally just fell asleep,” Perry said.

Perry is not the only victim of drowsy driving as the National Sleep Foundation reports 100,000 fatigue-related crashes each year.

Drowsy driving is a serious form of impaired driving, just as dangerous as drunk and distracted driving.

Luckily to respond to this safety crisis, Malibu resident Anson Williams created Alert Drops, an all natural solution to stay to awake and safe on the road.

The former Happy Days star had his own brush with death after dozing off in the Palmdale desert.

“Driving home and the next thing I knew I was bouncing around in the desert,” Williams said. “I fell asleep just for a few seconds, but that’s all it takes.”

After his near-death experience, Williams spoke with his uncle Dr. Henry Heimlich, inventor of the Heimlich maneuver, who told him biting into a lemon would help keep him alert.

Heimlich said to Williams, “You do it, you will save more lives than the Heimlich maneuver.”

Leading to the creation of Alert Drops, an all-natural wake-up spray made of citric acid, lemon, and water.

After only four months on the market, Alert Drops has proven to be effective with a 4-star Amazon rating and countless user testimonies.

“It 100 percent works,” Williams said. “It’s your own body waking up your own body. It’s a natural reflex of adrenaline.”

With national recognition and medical recommendations, Alert Drops users, including law professor Jon Pfeiffer, credit the product for getting them home safely.

“I ordered some online and keep couple in my briefcase…put a squirt of it on my tongue before class,” Pfeiffer said.

Alert Drops can help prevent future accidents so that people never have a drowsy driving accident and so those who have never do so again.