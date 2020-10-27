Podcasts / The Melanated Muckraker / October 29, 2020

3. Failure to Live Up to Ideals Part 2: Pepperdine and Students of Color

By Anitiz Muonagolu & Emily Shaw

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Part 2: Pepperdine and Students of Color

This two-part series looks into some of the conversations sparked by the controversial email Dean of School of Public Policy Pete Peterson shared to a list of conservative news subscribers.

Six students of diverse backgrounds share their opinions and experiences as students of color, in regards to Dean Peterson’s statements, Pepperdine as a whole and American history.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Emily Shaw at emily.c.shaw@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “2.12.05” by elevator. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


Tags:  Anitiz Muonagolu conservative controversy Dean Pete Peterson email Emily Shaw Halle Bowe Myles Dennis pepperdine pepperdine graphic media Sakeenah Godfrey Samantha Wuensche The 1619 Project The Melanated Muckraker Podcast The School of Public Policy

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Graphic Print Edition: 10-29-2020



Emily Shaw




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Graphic Print Edition: 10-29-2020
 Life & Arts: Abroad in South Korea: Taking a Trip to Busan Fashion Forward: Fall 2020 Trends Fresh Faces:...