Part 2: Pepperdine and Students of Color

This two-part series looks into some of the conversations sparked by the controversial email Dean of School of Public Policy Pete Peterson shared to a list of conservative news subscribers.

Six students of diverse backgrounds share their opinions and experiences as students of color, in regards to Dean Peterson’s statements, Pepperdine as a whole and American history.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “2.12.05” by elevator. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.