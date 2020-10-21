Podcasts / The Melanated Muckraker / October 26, 2020

2. Failure to Live Up to Ideals Part 1: Competing Stories of America

By Anitiz Muonagolu & Emily Shaw

Part 1: Competing Stories of America

This two-part series looks into some of the conversations sparked by the controversial email Dean of School of Public Policy Pete Peterson shared to a list of conservative news subscribers.

Part one of our two-part series looks at how the email controversy fits into a larger conversation about the competing narratives in the history of the United States. In this episode, we speak with History professor Stewart Davenport, who teaches general education course HIST 204: United States History.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “2.12.05” by elevator. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


