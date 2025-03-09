Women’s Tennis Defeats Golden Bears 5-2

No. 25 Pepperdine Women’s Tennis defeated No. 18 University of California, Berkeley 5-2 Feb. 22 at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center.

The singles portion started off strong with a win by freshman Anastasiia Grechkina. She is ranked No. 52 nationally and defeated her No. 70 opponent in two quick sets of 6-2 and 6-0, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Golden Bears quickly returned defeating sophomore Vivian Yang in two sets as well. Then, freshman Sebastianna Scilipoti lost to her opponent 6-2, 2-6, 3-6. The match then continued to go back and forth between the competitive teams.

To further combat the Bears, freshman Duru Soke defeated her opponent in two sets to gain another point for the Waves 6-3, 6-2.

Freshman Alexia Harmon had a comeback win in her singles match. Scilipoti came back after losing 1-6 with a reverse score of 6-1 and then finished 7-6 to get the second point for the Waves.

Senior All-American Savannah Broadus finished the singles portion with scores of 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 to earn the final point for the Waves. Broadus is currently ranked No. 16 in the nation for singles, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With the score being 3-2, the Waves had to secure the doubles point to win the match.

Yang was avenged her singles loss with her doubles partner Broadus as the pair defeated their opponents handily 6-2. The pair is No. 8 in the country for doubles, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Grechkina and Harmon had a hard-fought loss of 4-6, but Soke and Scilipoti pulled off the last point for the Waves for an overall win of 5-2.

Pepperdine women’s tennis will face California, Berkeley again March 6.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Megan Harkey via email: megan.harkey@pepperdine.edu