Women’s Soccer Loses Physical Battle Against San Diego State



Pepperdine going over set piece strategy against San Diego State on Sept. 11 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The Aztecs scored two goals off set pieces which fueled their comeback. Photos by Melissa Houston

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer jumped out to a two-goal lead Sept. 11 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field, but the San Diego State Aztecs stormed back to claim a 3-2 victory, handing the Waves their fourth loss of the season.

From the opening whistle, the game proved to be a physical battle against the Aztecs.

“We knew coming in that they were going to hit us right when we got the ball,” junior forward Julia Quinonez said.

Pepperdine came out pressing San Diego State hard in the opening minutes, nearly striking early when a 4th-minute shot by senior midfielder/forward Tatum Wynalda sailed over the goalkeeper’s head and brushed past the top post.

After that, the Waves struggled to build out of the back, with the Aztecs staying disciplined in their zones. However, in the 18th minute, redshirt junior midfielder Kyra Murphy drew a foul on the edge of the 18-yard box.

After a lengthy review, Pepperdine was awarded a penalty kick. Quinonez stepped up to the spot and placed it in the bottom left corner, giving Pepperdine the 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Pepperdine doubled their lead. This goal was led by a strong link-up play between freshman defender Ariana Markey and Quinonez, with Quinonez able to thread the through ball to Murphy. One-on-one with the goalkeeper, Murphy fired a shot into the top corner to give the Waves the 2-0 advantage.

“I knew that the formation and the way that we were playing set me up in a good space,” Murphy said. “I just made that run, saw the goal and picked a corner and hit it.”

Redshirt junior midfielder Kyra Murphy receives a through ball from junior forward Julia Quinonez on Sept. 11 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Seconds after, Murphy gave the Waves a 2-0 lead.

The Waves kept the pressure on with multiple shots, forcing saves from the SDSU goalkeeper and leading the shot count six to zero late in the half.

However, Markey committed a foul inside the penalty box which led to the Aztecs getting one back right before the half, making the score 2-1.

The second half consisted of even more physicality, with San Diego State committing 11 fouls in the final 45. Despite the Waves’ pressure and winning the shot battle 16-6, the Aztecs had seven saves to the Waves’ zero.

Set pieces proved to be the difference in this game. After equalizing in the 56th minute off a corner kick, SDSU struck again in the 68th minute to take the lead. Markey committed a foul just outside the box, giving the Aztecs a dangerous free kick opportunity. They capitalized with a strike into the top left corner of the goal.

The Waves earned chances of their own, including five corners and promising buildups, but couldn’t find the back of the net for the rest of the game.

“It’s our mentality, knowing that we are up, how do we keep it?” Quinonez said. “We need to get better in how we defend — no gifts.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Jillian Medvecky awaits the penalty kick from the San Diego State striker on Sept.11 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. This was the second penalty kick the referee called in this game.

Murphy said the same sentiment about the team’s mentality, making it a point of emphasis in the coming weeks.

“A lot of it is just mentality,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to come out and stay strong. We can’t give gifts away and make those same mistakes.”

With this match behind them, Pepperdine Women’s Soccer heads into their 14-day break knowing they must improve. However, Murphy said the team needs to stay focused despite a 3-4-1 start to the season.

“Individual quality has got to get better, and we all just got to find our groove again,” Murphy said. “I’m looking forward to it, and heads have to stay up”.

Looking to bounce back, the Waves will be back at Tari Frahm Rokus Field to take on the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 24.

