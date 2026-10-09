Women’s Soccer Continue Conference Play With 3-1 Victory Over Seattle

Junior midfielder Alex Pendleton races Seattle University for possession of the ball Oct. 3 on Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Pendleton played a total of 81 minutes on the pitch, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photos by Knox Vestal

Pepperdine Women’s Soccer defeated Seattle University in a 3-1 win Oct. 3 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The victory pushed the Waves to 6-3-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

Three different Waves found the back of the net to make it a team effort victory and remain undefeated on their home turf.

“We have so many different women that can make plays on our team and that’s what is our strength,” said Tim Ward, Women’s Soccer head coach. “They’re really talented women and it was really fun to see so many of them get on the field today.”

Coming off a 1-0 conference win over the University of Portland, the Waves extended their streak of opening conference play with a victory to a third consecutive year, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Looking to carry the momentum into the game against the Redhawks, the Waves struck first.

Fifth-year midfielder Kyra Murphy netted her first goal of the season to put the Waves on the board in the 14th minute, with an assist by senior forward Julia Quinonez.

“That is an experienced operator, J, and an experienced operator Kyra sort of opening up the game at the first goal,” Ward said.

Three minutes later, the Redhawks responded to score a goal of their own, leveling the match 1-1.

After minutes of review, officials confirmed the goal and play resumed.

Junior goalkeeper Jillian Medvecky held things down in the net, celebrating her 21st birthday in winning fashion.

“No matter what, no matter what day it is, no matter whose birthday it is, we’re going to come out there and give it all we’ve got,” Medvecky said. “But it is nice to have it on my birthday.”

Playing a neck-and-neck game, Pepperdine closed the first 45 minutes of play with nine shots compared to Seattle’s seven, and each goalkeeper logged three saves for their respective teams.

Heading into the second half with the score tied at one, the Waves and Redhawks each put up a defensive battle, playing another 17 minutes in deadlock.

In the 62nd minute, the Waves snatched the lead 2-1 with a go-ahead goal from Quinonez, assisted by freshman defender Erin Ha for her first collegiate assist.

“Erin is a brilliant defender,” Ward said. “She gets on the feeling because it’s an absolute peach of a ball and Julia’s volley is just out of this world.”

The goal marked Quinonez’s eighth of the season, ranking her second among WCC goal leaders, according to WCC Sports.

Emjae Soriano, freshman defender and forward dribbles the ball against Seattle University on Oct. 3 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Soriano started the game for the Waves and logged 90 minutes of play time, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Later, in the 76th minute, Ariana Salvador, sophomore midfielder and forward, scored her first goal of the season. The assist was credited to Bella Larson, freshman defender and forward, recording the first of her collegiate career.

With a score of 3-1, the back-to-back WCC Champions held off Seattle for the remainder of the game, despite their offensive efforts with six attempted shots.

Medvecky played all 90 minutes on the pitch, picking up another save within the last eight minutes of the game. The 21-year-old would close out the match with four total saves, one shy of matching her season-high.

“This is a team sport, so it’s nice to play together as a team,” Medvecky said. “ And it does feel good when the team fights and plays for you.”

Both Pepperdine and Seattle stepped into the match with a 1-0 record in the conference, resulting in the Waves handing the Redhawks their first conference loss. With the match victory, the Waves stand behind Santa Clara University in second place in the WCC standings, according to WCC Sports.

From the beaches to the mountains, the Waves will travel to Denver to face the University of Denver at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium, a trip the team will be making for the first time Oct. 7.

“We’ve never played there, so that’s going to be a first for our program,” Ward said. “I’m excited about that but we also know they’re a really good team.”

Denver recently defeated Saint Mary’s College 2-1 on Sept. 26 to end the Gaels’ undefeated start to the season, but Ward said the Waves are not afraid of the challenge.

“We sort of take each opponent, we learn from the game that we’ve played already, and especially this one, we will reevaluate, debrief, squeeze it for all its nutrients,” Ward said. “Then carry forward what we can and then try to go and have a really good performance up in Colorado.”

This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Madison Chavez via email: madison.chavez@pepperdine.edu