Women’s Indoor Volleyball Fights Until Last Points Against University of San Diego

Junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz (No. 18, left) and sophomore setter Tristen Raymond (No. 9, right) jump up for a block against the Toreros at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 12. Piskorz had 9.5 points in the match, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photos by Guinevere Hesse

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball battled University of San Diego at Firestone Fieldhouse in a loss of 2-3 on Nov. 12. Both teams compete in the standings of the West Coast Conference (WCC) with Pepperdine ranked second, holding a 12-2 conference record while San Diego is ranked third with a 10-3 record.

The Waves started strong in the first set. Maggie Beauer, junior outside and opposite hitter, held it down offensively with three kills early. Freshman outside hitter Mariia Nikol Dvornikova also had a monstrous kill to help give the Waves their first lead at 15-14.

“At the beginning, everything was going great,” Beauer said.

Later in the set, sophomore setter Tristen Raymond had back-to-back aces to bring the Waves up 18-15. Beauer and Dvornikova traded kills leading into the Waves first set win 25-21.

The momentum continued throughout the second set for the Waves. Junior outside hitter Chloe Pravednikov brought the heat with an aggressive kill followed by back-to-back aces.

After a dig from Laine Briggs, senior defensive specialist and libero, Beauer brought in another attack, forcing San Diego to take a timeout. The Waves held a lead of 7-1 in the set.

The Toreros tried to creep back into the competition, but a combo block from junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz and Raymond kept a 14-9 lead for the Waves.

The offense kept pushing with a combined ten blocks and kills from Raymond, Dvornikova and senior middle blocker Irelynd Lorenzen, leading to a set two victory of 25-19.

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball celebrates during a point against San Diego at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 12. The bench kept high energy throughout the entire five sets.

In set three, San Diego started to fight back. The Waves went down 2-7 before Head Coach Scott Wong decided to take a timeout.

Beauer began to take over with multiple powerful kills to bring the score to 15-16. Just seconds after, graduate outside hitter Iva Popovic served an ace, pushing the Waves to a 16-16 tie.

The Waves tied the score again at 20-20 after a block from senior outside hitter Astrid Puig. After a long battle, the Toreros won the third set 25-21.

San Diego continued to succeed in the fourth set. The Waves weren’t within five-points for the majority of the set, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“We just didn’t adjust quick enough,” Beauer said. “We let some points get to us and it kind of flipped us over a little bit.”

The Toreros ended up winning the fourth set, pushing a final fifth set. The energy in the crowd was high through the attendance of 570 people, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Many fans stood and cheered until the final whistle.

Sophomore setter Tristen Raymond (No. 9) dives to her knees to keep the ball in play at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 12. Raymond made 13 digs in the match.

Lorenzyn had an early ace to make the score 3-2. Players were sprinting and diving onto the floor and into the stands for balls. Briggs also played through a cramp after getting checked on by athletic trainers.

“Our fight, just the girls throwing themselves around,” Beauer said. “One cramping still going back on the court, it took everyone.”

The Waves tied the Toreros at 15-15. Each team traded attacks until the very end. San Diego’s defense continued to not let up, even against attacks from Pravednikov.

Ultimately, the Toreros prevailed 17-15 in the final set, pulling off a reverse sweep to win 3-2.

Even in the loss, Beauer was passionate about what is to come in the rest of the season.

“We have one goal this season and that’s to win the WCC,” Beauer said. “I’m going to do it for my team, I’m going to put my body on the line for them.”

The Waves won against University of Denver at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 14. 3-0.

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Contact Rivers Pope via email: rivers.pope@pepperdine.edu