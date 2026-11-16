Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball throw their hands up in celebration after earning a point against the University of Denver on Nov. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves defeated the Pioneers 3-0. Photos by Guinevere Hesse

In the second of their five-game home stand, Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball hosted the University of Denver on Nov. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine defeated Denver in a 3-0 sweep, advancing to 21-5 on the season and 13-2 in West Coast Conference (WCC) play.

Following a hard-hitting 3-2 loss against the University of San Diego on Nov. 12, the day’s matchup against the Pioneers was a much-needed chance for the Waves to bounce back.

“We played some really good volleyball and fought throughout the entire match,” Head Coach Scott Wong said. “Love the bounce back, love our approach and we’re in a good spot right now.”

Set One

The Pioneers put themselves on the board first after a serve from freshman setter Lily Van Hal, followed by a kill from junior outside hitter Kayla Patel. The Waves responded with a point of their own on a kill from freshman outside hitter Mariia Nikol Dvornikova, assisted by sophomore setter Tristen Raymond.

The Waves and Pioneers took turns scoring, making the set a back-and-forth battle with the Waves trailing behind. After a kill from Jamia Johnson, Denver junior opposite hitter, the Waves were down 13-7, causing Wong to call a timeout. Shortly after, Pepperdine went on a four-point surge with three straight kills from junior outside hitter Chloe Pravednikov to close the gap 15-14.

Maggie Beauer (No. 12, right), junior outside hitter and opposite hitter, leaps to push the ball past University of Denver’s defensive block Nov. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Beauer recorded seven total kills in the Waves’ matchup against the Pioneers, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

After a kill by Maggie Beauer, junior outside hitter and opposite hitter, the set was tied 17-17. Denver Head Coach Megan Pendergast called a timeout before the Waves took the lead on a kill from senior middle blocker Irelynd Lorenzen. With an 18-17 lead, the Waves stayed ahead for the remainder of the set and went on another 4-0 run, including three consecutive kills from Dvornikova.

Set one came to an end on an attack error by Patel, who hit the net’s antenna to award Pepperdine the point and close out the set 25-19.

Set Two

The Waves kept rolling into set two, starting with a 5-0 lead that included a solo block by Lorenzen. A pair of kills by sophomore outside hitter Alicia Thibodeau and Johnson put the Pioneers on the board 6-2, only for the Waves to respond with four unanswered points.

The Waves were smooth sailing throughout the entirety of the second set, even cruising through a 9-0 stretch to give themselves an 18-4 lead. The Waves combined for three kills from Dvornikova and junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz, along with three errors by Denver.

The set ended 25-7 after a service ace by Raymond.

Junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz (No. 18, left) and Maggie Beauer (No. 12, right), junior outside hitter and opposite hitter, jump to block a play by the University of Denver on Nov. 14 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Piskorz led the match with six blocks, while Beauer recorded three, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Set Three

Denver was not going to let Pepperdine win without a fight. The third and final set was a nail-biter, with the Pioneers pushing back against the Waves for another back-and-forth battle.

The set opened up with a Denver kill from Johnson before the teams began an exchange of point. With the score sitting at 4-3, Pepperdine put together three consecutive points to take a 6-4 lead. A kill from Pravednikov helped the Waves snatch a 7-5 lead, but the Pioneers responded by scoring five of the next six points.

The Waves continued battling while trailing the Pioneers. It wasn’t until the Waves were down 16-13 that two kills from Lorenzen, a block assist by Piskorz and an attack error by Denver helped the Waves reclaim the lead at 17-16.

After a short timeout by Denver, the Pioneers resumed play with a kill by sophomore middle blocker Elise Hart before the teams continued battling for the lead. In a 22-22 tie, the Waves put the set to rest with three consecutive points — two kills by Pravednikov and Piskorz and a service ace by graduate outside hitter Iva Popovic — to close out the set 25-22.

When the Waves responded in close, back-and-forth moments like they did in the first and third sets, it showed their ability to perform under pressure.

“The response has always been good for the first and third sets, like really good when things are up against the wall and we were a little testing,” Wong said. “We pushed back and made some great plays.”

Freshman outside hitter Mariia Nikol Dvornikova (No. 22, middle) bumps the ball on the court at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 14. Dvornikova fronted the Waves’ offense with 13 total points, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With a clean sweep, Pepperdine walked away from the matchup with a dozen kills and 13 points from Dvornikova, who led the Waves, followed by Lorenzen with nine kills. Popovic tallied a total of 12 digs, Raymond recorded 27 assists and Piskorz racked up six blocks for a combined team effort across all aspects of the game to earn the victory, according to StatBroadcast.

Next Up

As the race for the top spot in the WCC tightens, Wong said every game matters.

“We know every match counts at this point,” Wong said. “For me, it was like, ‘Let’s get back to playing our volleyball,’ because we kind of got away from it a little bit on Thursday.”

The Waves have three matches remaining in the season and will return to Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 21 to take on Loyola Marymount University, who currently lead the WCC standings by one match, according to WCC Sports.

“We will do our best,” Dvornikova said. “We want these games.”

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Contact Madison Chavez via email: madison.chavez@pepperdine.edu