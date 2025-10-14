Women’s Indoor Volleyball Completes the Sweep Against San Francisco

Sophomore middle blocker Ella Piskorz attempts a kill against the University of San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves hold a 40-7 record against the Dons all-time, according to the University of San Francisco Athletics. File photos by Riley Haywood (’25)

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball traveled to the University of San Francisco for a West Coast Conference match Oct. 2. The Waves won the first and second sets 25-23 and dominated the third 25-14 to win the match 3-0.

This marks the second sweep in a row for Pepperdine after a win against Seattle University 3-0 on Sept. 27, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Dons came out quick in the first set, taking an early 7-3 lead before a block by freshman setter Tristen Raymond and sophomore middle blocker Ella Piskorz gave the Waves momentum.

San Francisco killed the Waves’ momentum shortly after, scoring eight of nine points in a run to take an 18-7 lead. Pepperdine started their comeback midway through the first set, scoring 18 of the next 23 points to take the set 25-23, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine attempts a block on an attack from the University of San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2024 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves ended the match with six blocks, including five from sophomore middle blocker Ella Piskorz.

The second set started with even momentum, as both teams exchanged scores before Pepperdine maintained a small 12-6 lead halfway through the set, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves built their lead throughout the set, leading 21-13 toward the end before the Dons started a comeback of their own, scoring eight of the next nine points to close the gap 22-20.

The Waves closed it out with a kill from sophomore outside hitter Chloe Pravednikov, winning the set 25-23, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The final set followed a similar pattern to the first two, with both teams taking the lead throughout the start of the set before a small run from Pepperdine gave them a 9-6 lead.

The Waves gradually grew their lead throughout the final set, with sophomore outside hitter Maggie Beauer scoring three points in a row to take a 19-11 lead.

Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Pravednikov successfully blocks an attack from the University of San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2024 in Firestone Fieldhouse. Pravednikov leads the Waves in kills with 153 on the season.

Pepperdine closed the match 25-14 with an attack error from the Dons to take the win, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With this win, the Waves improve their all-time record against San Francisco to 40-7, according to the University of San Francisco Athletics.

Pepperdine ended the match with 48 kills on 120 total attacks, 42 assists, nine service aces, six blocks and 54 digs. San Francisco ended with 32 kills on 106 attacks, 27 assists, one service ace, seven blocks and 44 digs, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Beauer led the Waves with 16 kills, followed by Pravednikov with 13 and Piskorz with 10. Junior setter Brynne McGhie led Pepperdine in assists with 20, followed by Raymond with 18, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine now moves to 8-6 on the season, including a 2-1 in-conference record, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves followed this match with a 3-1 loss against Santa Clara University on Oct. 4, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Pepperdine’s next match is against Washington State University on Oct. 16 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

