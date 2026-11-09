Women’s Indoor Volleyball Carries Momentum Into Final Stretch

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball gathers in a team huddle against the University of San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion on Oct. 10. The Waves defeated the Toreros 3-0, improving to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in West Coast Conference play. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball entered the second half of West Coast Conference (WCC) play with a 16-4 overall record and an 8-1 conference record following a 3-1 victory against Santa Clara University on Oct. 24 at Firestone Fieldhouse, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves extended their winning streak to seven matches after falling to Saint Mary’s College on Oct. 3. Pepperdine’s recent victories included a sweep against the University of San Diego, the WCC preseason favorite, on Oct. 10.

The Waves have also established themselves defensively, recording 218 total blocks compared to their opponents’ 157.5 through 20 matches. Pepperdine has held opponents to a 0.175 hitting percentage while maintaining a 0.248 hitting percentage of its own, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Head Coach Scott Wong said the team’s performance reflects the growth and maturity the Waves have developed throughout the season.

“I feel like we’ve grown a ton,” Wong said. “I think we have a group that came in with some youth but turned into a mature group.”

Wong said the team’s development has extended beyond its performance on the court, emphasizing the importance of resilience, relationships and playing for one another.

Finding Strength Through Setbacks

Pepperdine opened WCC play with three consecutive victories before falling to Saint Mary’s 3-1 on Oct. 3, ending a seven-match winning streak.

Senior middle blocker Irelynd Lorenzen described the loss as the team’s “lowest point of the season,” but said it became a turning point in the Waves’ approach to competition.

“Without that moment happening, we wouldn’t have been able to maybe unlock some of the potential that we have,” Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen said the loss forced the team to shift its mindset from hoping to win to believing in its ability to succeed.

“It forced us to change our mindset from going into games hoping that we would win to going into games believing that we could win,” Lorenzen said.

Since the loss, the Waves have responded with seven consecutive victories, including road wins against Denver, San Diego, Loyola Marymount University and Seattle University, as well as their most recent 3-1 victory over the University of Portland on Oct. 31, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Wong said the Waves recognized areas for improvement against Denver, showed renewed determination against San Diego and demonstrated resilience in their victory over LMU.

“There’s an extra fire in their belly,” Wong said. “There’s a little more edge, a little more determination and then a whole lot more to prove.”

Lorenzen said the team has frequently emphasized the importance of “bouncing back” regardless of the opponent or circumstances.

“Our team has just gotten closer and closer throughout this season, and that’s really helped us to be able to stick to that mentality of bouncing back no matter what the situation is in the match,” Lorenzen said.

That growth has extended to the Waves’ ability to adjust during competition.

In the Waves’ match against Santa Clara on Oct. 24, Pepperdine overcame a 10-6 deficit in the fourth set to secure a 25-21 set victory and win the match 3-1, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“Something that we’re doing really well is adapting to difficult situations,” Lorenzen said. “We used to struggle with being able to make changes quickly.”



Junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz competes against the University of California, Santa Barbara at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 18. Piskorz recorded 107 blocks through Oct. 21, tying for the seventh-most in the nation, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photo by Gabriella Anzelc

More Than the Record

One of Pepperdine’s biggest strengths throughout the season has been its defensive presence at the net.

Junior middle blocker Ella Piskorz has helped lead that effort by recording 107 blocks as of Oct. 21, ranking tied for seventh nationally, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Piskorz has also contributed offensively, recording 13 kills on a 0.435 hitting percentage in Pepperdine’s four-set victory against LMU on Oct. 17, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Sophomore setter Tristen Raymond has played an important role in the Waves’ success, recording 732 assists through 20 matches and ranking second in the WCC, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Despite the individual performances, Wong said the team’s greatest strength extends beyond the athletes whose contributions appear in the box score.

With 20 athletes, the program has the largest roster Wong has coached, something he said required a more intentional approach to creating an inclusive team environment.

“I never want to have players feel unvalued,” Wong said. “You want one team, even if it is 20. You want one team, one group.”

Wong said the contributions of athletes who may not regularly appear during matches have been just as important to the team’s development.

“Everybody matters,” Wong said. “Even if they play or don’t.”

Lorenzen said that sense of unity has been built through the relationships the Waves have developed both on and off the court.

“The more that you focus on building team culture and building relationships on and off the court, the more that’s just going to translate into success on the court,” Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen said volleyball requires athletes to trust and support one another, particularly when matches become difficult.

“Our team has put in a lot of effort into building those relationships even when it’s tough,” Lorenzen said. “It’s really important that you trust the people that are on the court with you and that you’re able to be honest with them and support them when things are hard.”

Leadership has emerged in different forms throughout the roster, with Piskorz leading through her actions and Lorenzen bringing a thoughtful and intentional approach, Wong said.

“I think everybody has grown in that,” Wong said. “Everybody does it in some way.”

Playing for Each Other

While Pepperdine’s 18-4 overall record and 10-1 WCC record reflect its success on the court, Wong said one of the team’s most important goals is learning to compete without fear of failure and recognizing that their accomplishments extend beyond wins and losses.

“The overall goal when we play is we put our best effort and also our best ability to create and play without fear, without thought of messing up,” Wong said.

Wong said that the team’s willingness to give its best effort matters more than the outcome of any individual match. Regardless of the final score, he said the Waves can walk away knowing they gave everything they had on the court.

The mentality has become closely connected to the team’s commitment to one another.

Wong said it is important for his athletes to play for one another regardless of the outcome and putting the team’s needs before their own.

“Rain or shine, however the match goes, I always want them to play with and for their teammates,” Wong said. “I never want to let selfishness creep in.”

Wong said he wants the Waves to demonstrate that commitment both on the court and on the bench, especially during difficult moments.

“Does it show that we are interconnected?” Wong said. “We are a group that really loves each other and is going to go to bat for each other.”

Lorenzen said the connection has influenced more than the Waves’ performance, teaching her the importance of building meaningful relationships.

“I have a really special connection with every single person on my team,” Lorenzen said. “That’s pretty rare but I’m so, so grateful for that.”

Lorenzen said being part of the team has deepened her understanding of the importance of building meaningful relationships. Getting to know her teammates has shown her that despite their differences, everyone shares a desire to feel cared for, supported and connected to others.

Wong said the team’s closeness also brought a different energy to the court, calling this year’s squad “silly, wacky and goofy,” he saw a side of the athletes he learned to embrace throughout the season.

“They’ll do all kinds of dance moves and dance parties on the court after they celebrate a great play,” Wong said. “I’ve learned to like it.”

Wong said allowing the athletes to embrace their personalities has helped create an environment where they feel more comfortable competing.

“If it brings more life and lightness to them so they can free it up and play, then let’s do it,” Wong said.

Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball celebrates together during a match against the University of California, Santa Barbara at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sept. 18. The Waves’ team chemistry has played an important role in their success throughout the season, Wong said. Photo by Gabriella Anzelc

Looking Toward the Second Half

With seven consecutive victories and a 10-1 West Coast Conference record, Pepperdine enters the final stretch of WCC play with an opportunity to build on its success.

Following victories over Seattle University on Oct. 29 and Portland on Oct. 31, the Waves will conclude their four-match road stretch against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 5 and University of the Pacific on Nov. 7 according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The upcoming matchup against the Gael’s marks a rematch of the Waves’ Oct. 3 loss, giving Pepperdine an opportunity to face the team responsible for its only conference defeat this season.

As the Waves move closer to the end of conference play, Wong said there is another reality he wants his athletes to appreciate.

“This is the last time you have with this exact group,” Wong said. “Not to be overly cheesy, but teams are special because every year it’s a little different and sometimes it’s a lot different.”

As a senior, Lorenzen said Wong’s message carries additional weight as she begins reflecting on what she seeks to leave behind after her final season at Pepperdine.

“I would feel proud if people felt comfortable coming to me with anything, even after I’ve left this team,” Lorenzen said. “Being someone that people trust and want to confide in and know that we’ll be there for them.”

Lorenzen said the relationships will remain long after her final match.

“Relationships last so much longer than wins and losses,” Lorenzen said. “That’s what you take with you through the rest of your life.”

Wong said he hopes the Waves finish the season knowing they gave everything they had, even when it meant stepping outside their comfort zones and taking risks for one another.

“Give it our shot and continue to give it a shot,” Wong said. “To risk it for our teammates — that would make me proud.”



This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Grace Boktor via email: grace.boktor@pepperdine.edu