Women’s Golf Competes at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

Women’s Golf sophomore Kylee Choi prepares for a putt at the 2026 Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Co. on Sep. 21-23. Choi finished the tournament 10 under par and in 10th place. Photos courtesy of Golfweek

Pepperdine Women’s Golf competed at the 2026 Golfweek Red Sky Classic on Sep. 21-23 in Wolcott, Co. The Waves closed out their 17th consecutive trip to the Red Sky Golf Club with a tie for third place with Texas A&M University, finishing 32 under on the par-72 course.

Round One

The Waves ended round one eight under par and sitting in fourth place, two strokes behind third place Texas A&M and 14 strokes behind first place University of Southern California (USC), according to Golfstat.

Juniors Eunseo Choi and Grace Anderson both shot a 69, tying them in ninth place after the first 18 holes. Sophomore Kylee Choi shot two under par, tying for 17th. Sophomore Irene Kim shot even to par, totaling the Waves’ score to 280 for round one. Junior Katelyn Kong shot a 75, according to Golfstat.

Women’s Golf junior Eunseo Choi scouts out her next shot at the 2026 Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Co. on Sep. 21-23. Choi ended the tournament as the runner-up and with three rounds in the 60s.

Round Two

In the next round, the Waves remained consistent, again scoring eight sub-par and remaining in fourth place, according to Golfstat.

Dropping two strokes, Eunseo Choi ended the round five under par, landing her in a tie for third with USC sophomore Sarah Hammett. Moving to the Wave’s second place for the round, Kylee Choi again scored a 70. Kim shot one under, Anderson shot even and Kong shot five over, according to Golfstat.

Round Three

In the final round of the tournament, the Waves showed up ready to dominate and secure a spot in the top three. With a total of 272, 16 under par, the Waves did just that.

Anderson, dropping five strokes from round one and eight strokes from round two, ended the round eight sub-par. This result marked a career-best and placed her as one of six Waves who have scored a 64 or better in a round in the program’s history, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Eunseo Choi ended the round with a 66, the third time she has been six under par in her time at Pepperdine, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Kylee Choi also ended the round with 66, her second lowest round in her Pepperdine career, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Kim scored four above par and Kong scored five above par, according to Golfstat.

Women’s Golf junior Grace Anderson takes a swing at the 2026 Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Co. on Sep. 21-23. Anderson placed fifth overall with a personal best in the third round of 11 under par.

Final Results

Although the team did not finish in the top two as they did in 2025, the Waves scored the second-lowest score to par in a tournament in the history of the program. Several players set new personal bests with three placing in the top ten, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves finished just one stroke behind the University of Miami and 15 behind USC, according to Golfstat.

Finishing the tournament in second place, Eunseo Choi had a record run at the Red Sky Classic. With all three rounds in the 60s, Choi ended 14 under par, which is the third best score on a 54-hole course in program history, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In addition to her career-best round, Anderson ended the tournament in fifth place at 11 under par, a personal best on a 54-hole course, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Kylee Choi came in 10th place, with 10 under par, according to Golfstat.

Kim ended three over and in 59th place and Kong finished 13 over and in 97th place, according to Golfstat.

The Waves will return Oct. 12-13 at the Haskins Women’s Intercollegiate in Columbus, Ga.

This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Lang Cooper via email: lang.cooper@pepperdine.edu