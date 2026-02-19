Women’s Beach Volleyball Ramps Back Up With a Double Header

Members of the Pepperdine Women’s Beach Volleyball team watch a match during practice. The team is comprised of eight returners and eight newcomers. Photo by Katherine Lytle

Pepperdine Women’s Beach Volleyball kicks off the 2026 spring season tomorrow at 10 a.m. against Vanguard University at the Pepperdine Beach Courts.

As the season begins, Head Coach Marcio Sicoli said he is looking for two things other than just winning.

“Progress as human beings and as volleyball players — definitely in this order,” Sicoli said.

The West Coast Conference’s Preseason Poll ranked Pepperdine as the No. 2 team in the conference. Among the Waves’ roster are two members of the All-WCC Preseason Team, sophomore Emma Eden and senior Gabriella Perez, according to the West Coast Conference.

“We have a really good mix of returners and newcomers, and everyone is super invested in the team,” Eden said.

After Vanguard, Pepperdine will continue play against the University of Washington at 2 p.m.

