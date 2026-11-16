Women’s Beach Volleyball Prepares For Spring Through Fall Competition Season

Junior Jennah Atchley (No. 6, right) attempts a block against Sammy Hsu, University of Washington sophomore, while redshirt junior Deanie Woodruff (No. 9, left) watches the play unfold at the West Coast AVCA Bids in Huntington Beach, Calif. from Oct. 24-25. Atchley transferred from the University of North Alabama ahead of the fall season, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photos courtesy of Mike Woodruff

A new season brings new faces, new partnerships and new opportunities for Pepperdine Women’s Beach Volleyball to find their rhythm on the sand. As the Waves prepare for another season, the team is focused on building a foundation that will best support their spring campaign.

Pepperdine kicked off their fall tournament season the morning of Oct. 9 at the West Coast Fall Pairs Tournament, hosted in Manhattan Beach, Calif. There, the Waves faced top pairs from programs like Stanford, Loyola Marymount University, University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, according to Volleyball Life.

Embarking on his ninth season as head coach, Marcio Sicoli said the fall season is a time for development to establish a team culture that complements one another when the spring season arrives.

“The first thing that comes to mind is in the fall, it is a time for development,” Sicoli said. “Number one and foremost is the team culture, and the second thing is definitely the individual, as a human and as a player.”

As Pepperdine continues to compete, finding the right partners is a key part of their preparation. With the returning Waves integrating with new faces, the fall season gives the coaching staff time to evaluate different lineups ahead of the spring season.

The Waves roster welcomes five newcomers, including four freshmen — Makeely Rolles, Piper Owen, Sally Smedley, Wynter Thorne-Thomsen — and junior transfer Jennah Atchley.

With a new group of athletes, the Waves used the fall season to explore with different pairings that will help shape the team’s identity heading into the spring.

“It’s all about testing out different partnerships, really figuring out what our identity as a team is going to be this year because it’s such a new group,” redshirt junior Deanie Woodruff said.

Redshirt junior Deanie Woodruff (No. 9) makes a play at the net against a University of California, Berkeley opponent at the West Coast AVCA Bids in Huntington Beach, Calif. fromOct. 24-25. The 2026 off-season competition marks the beginning of Woodruff’s last collegiate ride.

For Woodruff, this season is about setting the tone for a program the Waves can continue to build on as a more competitive season approaches. The first half of the year allows the team to learn how to become better partners before the focus shifts to the spring, where the performance of individual pairs drives the team’s overall success.

“The fall is really about building a really strong foundation so that by the time we get to the spring, it can really be about polishing things,” Woodruff said.

Junior Tippi Lane said the practices and training sessions are more challenging, designed to prepare for the upcoming demands of the spring. While some of the current duos may extend into the spring, others could change.

Despite the fall not counting towards the Waves’ overall record, Lane does not view the season as a time to take the pressure off. The season gives the Waves an early taste of competition ahead of time and a chance to make their mark against opposing programs.

“We’re good, we’re going to get it done,” Lane said. “And whether that be in the fall or in the spring, your first impression is in the fall, so you want to come out strong.”

Graduate student Evie Doezema (No. 17, right) digs for the volleyball while sophomore Ginevra Merlini (No. 5, left) prepares for the next move. Merlini enters the season an Italian U20 National Juniors Champion after earning the title over the summer, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

As the Waves continue testing different matchups, Sicoli said having a clear direction is crucial in evaluating which players feed off one another best.

“If we don’t have a roadmap, it’s really hard to go somewhere,” Sicoli said. “It’s just identifying what’s clicking, who is clicking with who to create a great partnership. That is my biggest goal for the season.”

Apart from finding the right combos, the collective team chemistry is just as important for building the team culture. Lane said the Waves have maintained a strong connection and commitment to each other on and off the court, creating an environment where the team can support and hold each other accountable.

“We all have a similar goal and if there’s people that are steering off the track of the goal, it’s something we’re all comfortable with talking to people and getting everyone back in line,” Lane said.

With harder practices and more rigorous training, Lane is focused on remaining present in each individual day and blocking out her internal noise.

“Some days, you might want it to be over sooner than others, but [I’m] trying to be present for my whole team and be the best version of myself and the best player that I can be for my team,” Lane said.

Sicoli said he values the team’s veteran leadership, such as Woodruff and Lane, in helping the newest arrivals settle in, while the returners help cement the expectations and standards that will guide the Waves toward their goals.

“The freshmen are coming in pretty smooth,” Sicoli said. “They know where they’re going, how they’re going. It has been really smooth because of the leadership that we have now.”

For Woodruff, the relationships within the program go beyond the sand and has been the driving force behind her development as an athlete and person.

Entering her senior year, Woodruff said she is looking forward to making the most of her remaining time with the Waves. After transferring to Pepperdine as a sophomore from Arizona State University, she wants to focus on soaking in the experience alongside the people who have become her closest friends.

“I’m really focusing on giving it all I got because there’s so little time left in playing for the girls on my team,” Woodruff said. “I just feel like I absolutely hit the jackpot. I have so much love for our coaches and it’s really evident every single day at practice how much they really care about us as people.”

Looking back on her time with Pepperdine’s program, Woodruff has recognized a true team culture is rooted with genuine care for one another.

“The best teams in any aspect of life are the ones that really care about each other as people,” Woodruff said.

As Women’s Beach Volleyball continues working through the fall season, the focus remains on developing the strongest partnerships and strengthening the team culture that will set the framework for the spring.

After competing at the West Coast American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Bids from Oct. 24-25 in Huntington Beach, Calif., the Waves traveled to Huntsville, Ala. for the AVCA Collegiate Pairs Championships from Nov. 6-8 at The John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex.

The fall tournament season wrapped up at home on the Marie Canyon Sand Volleyball Courts against Cal State University, Bakersfield on Nov. 7.

With the fall season behind them, the Waves will apply what they learned to help prepare for the spring, when the competition begins to count towards their season record.

“It’s going to test us, but in a way that can make us even stronger,” Woodruff said.

This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Madison Chavez via email: madison.chavez@pepperdine.edu