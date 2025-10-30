Women’s Beach Volleyball Faces Cal State Bakersfield in Out-of-Season Matchup

Redshirt sophomore Deanie Woodruff makes a play at the net during a team practice on the Marie Canyon Courts on Oct. 3. The practice equipped the Waves for their scrimmage against Cal State Bakersfield on Oct. 18. Photos by Katherine Lytle

On Oct. 18, Women’s Beach Volleyball hosted Cal State Bakersfield for an out-of-season scrimmage at the Marie Canyon Courts on the Malibu campus.

This is the first time the Waves have played on their home courts this year and the second consecutive season the Roadrunners and Waves have met in a scrimmage during the fall competition season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“Bakersfield has been great to host, and this is the second year that we have been able to do a really big scrimmage, and I couldn’t be happier,” Head Coach Marcio Sicoli said.

Although the event did not count toward their official record, the competition featured a variety of pairings to give the team a chance to explore new duos and matchups ahead of their official spring season.

Sicoli said he was pleased with his team’s chemistry and performance throughout the day.

“I am really happy,” Sicoli said. “It was a great day in Malibu. The weather was perfect, and the team and coaches were perfect. The performance is there, and the learning is there, and that is the most important thing that I pay attention to.”

The scrimmage featured several matches across three courts, including outstanding performances from senior Gabriella Perez and freshman Michaela Cyrani, who swept their sets 21-14, 21-18 and 15-2.

One of the more thrilling matchups of the day consisted of the score swinging back and forth between the two programs. Freshman Ginevra Merlini and redshirt senior Emma Bubelis made their debut as partners, battling through three sets before Bakersfield ultimately outscored Pepperdine 21-14, 21-18 and 15-9.

Despite the loss, the new pair’s tremendous effort and hustle kept the crowd engaged and cheering for the duration of their match.

Bubelis spent two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield before transferring to Pepperdine. During her time as a Roadrunner, she posted an 18-8 record to establish a program record for most wins in a single season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Regardless of the outcome, Merlini said she was encouraged by her and Bubelis’ connection and energy together.

“It was our first time playing together actually,” Merlini said. “We practiced together only once, and I already love playing with her. She is probably one of my best friends off the court, and because of that, we work good together.”

In situations where the score is close and tension is rising, Merlini said her key to staying composed is keeping her mindset positive prior to each match and trusting the work she and Bubelis have put in behind the scenes.

Sicoli highlighted the depth of this year’s roster, as he said there were plenty of positive takeaways with how he witnessed his team playing against other pairs.

“A positive is that we have players playing with different players,” Sicoli said. “The chemistry is there, and that is a really positive thing because there is always a long season in the spring, and we need everyone to connect.”

Looking ahead, the Waves competed at the West Coast AVCA Bid Tournament on Oct. 25 and 26 in Huntington Beach, organized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

At the tournament, sophomore Emma Eden and freshman Maddy Snow secured a bid to the AVCA Pairs Fall Collegiate Pairs Championship. The weekend featured competitive performances from top schools like Long Beach State, USC, Hawai’i, Flordia State and Washington, according to Volleyball Life.

While the pair competes in Huntsville, Alabama between Nov. 7-9, remaining pairs will travel to the Long Beach Fall Pairs Tournament on Nov. 8 in Long Beach, Calif., according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Up next, Pepperdine will host its Annual 4-Man Fundraiser on the morning of Nov. 1 on their home courts in Malibu.

Sicoli said his main focus in preparing the team for the next tournament — as well as the official spring season — will be improving aggressiveness at the net.

“The main focus will be the front person at the net to be a little bit more aggressive rather than passive,” Sicoli said. “We can see the results, but we need to keep developing at a high level.”

