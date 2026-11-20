Pepperdine Women’s Basketball huddles during their first home game against University of California, Santa Barbara on Nov. 5 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves lost to the Gauchos in a tight 54-58 final score. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Although last year tied for the furthest Pepperdine Women’s Basketball had lasted in the postseason – making it to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Super 16 – this year the Waves are ready for more.

Intensity is increasing leading up to the 2026-27 season and the Head Coach Katie Faulkner is prepared.

“We’re hungry,” Faulkner said. “To be able to have that carry over from last season where it was a good season, but now we want more.”

Entering her third year as head coach, Faulkner’s coaching has greatly impacted the program.

Last season marked one of the biggest turnaround seasons in program history, transforming from an eight-win team in 2024-25 to a 21-win campaign last season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

This season, a key strength within the team is familiarity. The 2026-27 roster features five newcomers compared to last season’s 12.

“Last year, culture’s new, coaching’s new, terminology’s new, plays are new,” Faulkner said. “This year, they know what they’re doing.”

Although the returning Waves add more experience, new additions have significantly enhanced team expectations.

The newest faces on the squad include freshmen Evelyn Martyn, Landrie Callahan and Freya Bijkerk, junior transfer Keandra Koorits and fifth-year transfer Maggie Mendelson.

Ahead of this season, Koorits transferred from Washington State University where she played in all 34 games and averaged 6.7 points per game, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Mendelson transferred from Pennsylvania State University where she contributed as a dual-sport athlete, playing both basketball and volleyball. While at Penn State, she won the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

“I’m excited to get to play with these new transfers and freshmen,” sophomore guard Seleh Harmon said.

The Waves finished second in the West Coast Conference (WCC) last season and already have two players named in the All-WCC Preseason team: senior guard Lina Falk and junior guard Elli Guiney.

Guiney averaged 15 points per game last season, while Falk averaged 11.7, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Guiney is coming off an elite shooting season, where she shot 41.6% behind the arc, sinking 72 3-pointers. This was the most in Pepperdine program history, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Senior point guard Taija Sta. Maria is returning to play as a floor general, leading the team in assists with an average of 3.6 per game last season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Senior point guard Taija Sta. Maria (No. 1) dribbles the ball up the court in the Waves’ home opener against University of California, Santa Barbara on Nov. 5 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Sta. Maria had three assists on the night, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With an average team height over 6 feet, the Waves are expected to bring size and physicality to the court.

“We’re pretty big and really fast,” Mendelson said. “So hopefully we can push it in transition and beat teams not only with our speed but physicality.”

Another key emphasis for Faulkner has been building the team’s defensive presence.

“New opponents coming in, they’re going to challenge us,” Faulkner said. “We’re going to be thrown a lot of different looks.”

The defensive strategies have proven successful. In their exhibition game against Azusa Pacific University on Oct. 28, the Waves held the Cougars to 32 points, taking a major 100-32 win.

“We have more of an edge to compete this year,” Harmon said. “We just want to go out there and give it our best.”

Sophomore guard Seleh Harmon (No. 30) shoots a contested layup against University of California, Santa Barbara on Nov. 5 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Harmon had 10 points on the night, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

One setback for the Waves is continuing without forward Shorna Preston. Preston contributed defensively, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game and collecting 50 steals last season, according to Pepperdine Athletics. She transferred to Florida International University, where she will join the roster for the 2026-27 season.

Although there is plenty of proven talent on the team, determination and unity is just as important. This year, the team’s identity is built on collectiveness.

“This is a very high-achieving team,” Faulkner said. “They serve each other, they’re willing to sacrifice for one another.”

The 2026-27 season opened Nov. 2 against Portland State University at the Peter W. Scott Athletic Center, defeating the Vikings with a score of 59-43. The Waves returned home to Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 6 to take on University of California, Santa Barbara, losing 54-58.

Later this season, the Waves will experience a historic transition that will help shape the future of the program. The Mountain at Mullin Park Arena will make its debut for Women’s Basketball on Dec. 6 against Boise State University, welcoming 3,600 fans to watch the game inside the brand-new $150 million arena.

Even with new equipment and bigger crowds, the Waves understand an even larger goal.

“We want to play in March,” Faulkner said. “To do that, you’ve got to earn it.”

This story was copy edited by Olivia Schlossin.

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Contact Rivers Pope via email: rivers.pope@pepperdine.edu