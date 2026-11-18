Senior guard Lina Falk (No. 22) jumps for the basket at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 10. Falk started the game against Cal State Dominguez Hills with 11 points in the first quarter. Photos by Louisa McQuilling

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball won 83-65 for the second time this season against Cal State University, Dominguez Hills on Nov. 10 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Although the Waves won the game by 18 points, the Toros put up a good fight. Going into the game, junior guard Elli Guiney said she focused on not taking anything for granted.

“Right now is the point in the season where we need to find out weaknesses and improve upon them,” Guiney said. “After a loss, just coming out and we showed that we can learn from it and get better.”

The game began with a strong performance from senior guard Lina Falk, who scored 11 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers.

Although the Waves took an early lead, up 12-7 with three minutes left in the quarter, the Toros made a late push. Norret Lewis, Dominguez Hills freshman guard, scored a 3-pointer buzzer-beater to bring the score to 17-16 heading into the second quarter.

The Waves entered halftime with a 37-28 lead. Guiney was the top scorer with eight total points, according to StatBroadcast.

In the third quarter, the Waves were up eight points with a score of 60-52. Freshman guard Freya Bijkerk, a standout recruit from Sydney, Australia, made the first 3-pointer of her collegiate career, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

In the last quarter, the Waves found their stride, adding on 23 more points for a final score of 83-65.

“We had some lapses, but overall, I’m glad we could pick it up in the fourth quarter,” Falk said. “We shot the ball really well and also rebounding. I think we played well together.”

Junior Guard Elli Guiney (No. 2, middle) dribbles the ball down the court alongside teammates graduate guard Maggie Mendelson (No. 44, left) and senior guard Lina Falk (No. 22, right) at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 10. Guiney scored 32 points in the game against Cal State Dominguez Hills, setting a career best.

After halftime, Guiney began a strong second-half run, scoring 10 points in the third quarter and 11 points in the fourth for a game total of 32, marking a new career-best, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Guiney said she is growing in taking open shots without hesitation which she proved with her time on the court. Guiney said she is growing in taking open shots without hesitation — something she proved during her time on the court.

“We need to come into every game ready to play and not wait for them to hit us first or to see their vibe but just to set the tone ourselves,” Guiney said.

Head Coach Katie Faulkner said the team treats every game the same without dwelling on imperfections. The Waves put their entire roster to use with every player seeing time on the court.

“I was excited to see our depth really shine, so being able to play a lot of people was awesome,” Faulkner said.

Looking ahead, the team will prepare for more matches leading up to the conference games starting Dec. 31.

“This day was great,” Faulkner said. “We’re not too high, not too low. We are learning from it to prepare well for the next game.”

Next up, the Waves will face Rice University on Nov. 22 at Firestone Fieldhouse. _________________________________

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Contact Lang Cooper via email: lang.cooper@pepperdine.edu