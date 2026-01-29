Women’s Basketball Sees Most Wins Since 2019-20

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball comes together during a timeout in a game against Westmont College in Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 8. The team has won at least 12 games for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Photo by Melissa Houston

Despite still having eight games left in the regular season, Pepperdine Women’s Basketball has already won at least 12 for the first time since the 2019-20 season, according to Basketball Reference.

With an entirely new roster and second-year Head Coach Katie Faulkner, the team first went 9-3 through their first 12 games, which was Women’s Basketball’s best start in 45 years and fourth best start ever, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“What I’m really proud of is the growth we’ve seen, learning from those losses,” Faulkner said. “It’s just a testament to our ability to remain process-focused, and we can be the best team we can in March still.”

One top performer for Women’s Basketball include sophomore guard Elli Guiney, who had double-digit points in seven of Pepperdine’s first eight wins. Another two are graduate guard Meghan Fiso, who has started more games this season than in four seasons with San Diego State, and junior guard Lina Falk, who had 25 points and four stealson in a Jan. 24 victory over Portland.

Women’s Basketball’s next game is Jan. 31 against Santa Clara University in Santa Clara.

“We’re not satisfied,” Guiney said. “We want to continue building off that. We’re super process-driven. I want to be able to compete when it comes to March and tournament time.”

Nina Fife contributed to this reporting.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on Instagram (@tonygleasonjournalist) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu