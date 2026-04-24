Women’s Basketball Junior Guard Turns Transfer into Triumph in First Season

Junior guard Taija Sta. Maria shoots last second to hit the game-winning 3-pointer against UC Davis at Firestone Fieldhouse on March 19. The buzzer-beater advanced the team to the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, where they would defeat Southern Utah but fall in the Super 16 against South Dakota. Photo by Ava Walton

Since entering the transfer portal going into her junior year, Taija Sta. Maria has quickly become a key contributor as a guard for the Pepperdine Women’s Basketball team.

After two successful seasons under Head Coach Jamie White at Fresno State, Sta. Maria proved early on that she could compete at the Division I level. As a freshman at Fresno, she started all 33 games, averaged 32.5 minutes and earned Mountain West Freshman of the Week three times, along with Mountain West All-Freshman team recognition, according to Fresno State Women’s Basketball.

“My experience in the two years I had at Fresno was really good,” Sta. Maria said. “I had a lot of great coaches and people around me, and we were successful. I also got to play a lot, which was really fun.”

Despite sitting out 18 games her sophomore year due to injury, Sta. Maria quickly returned to the court, averaging 25 minutes and playing 15 games with six starts. Following her coach’s retirement, she said she entered the transfer portal in search of a new opportunity.

“The relationship that I built with her was super strong,” Sta. Maria said. “Not having her at Fresno would have been a lot harder for me.”

Sta. Maria said she entered the transfer portal late and was grateful for the opportunity to join the Pepperdine Waves.

“The culture that Coach Katie [Faulkner] has here and the faith aspect of it all really aligned with my values,” Sta. Maria said. “That’s how I ended up here.”

Sta. Maria takes advantage of the open space as she drives down the court against South Dakota’s defense at Firestone Fieldhouse on Dec. 17. The Waves outmatched the Coyotes 73-65, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photo courtesy of athletics

In her first season at Pepperdine, Sta. Maria quickly stepped into a leadership role on a roster featuring 12 new players.

“As a point guard, you kind of just grow up being a leader,” Sta. Maria said. “When people think of a leader, they think of someone loud, but I feel like with being quieter I try to do things by example and in the one-on-one relationships that I build with people.”

Sta. Maria said it was because of Head Coach Katie Faulkner’s support and her teammates’ trust that she was able to grow into the role.

With such a supportive group of teammates, Sta. Maria said she has thrived since arriving at Pepperdine.

“The girls Katie’s brought in are amazing,” Sta. Maria said. “Talent isn’t the main factor with these girls; they’re all people-first driven. We all have similar values and goals, and I think that’s what helps us get along so well, which obviously shows on the court.”

Sta. Maria leads the Wave offense, scanning for scoring opportunities against South Dakota’s defense at Firestone Fieldhouse on Dec. 17. Sta. Maria played 33 minutes and contributed 7 points in the team’s win, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photo courtesy of athletics

In her first season with the Waves, Sta. Maria started all 34 games and accumulated 1,034 minutes, according to Pepperdine Athletics. During the team’s historic run to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Super 16, she was a top contributor, playing a total of 35 minutes against UC Davis and 39 minutes against Southern Utah in the tournament’s first rounds.

With a season full of key performances, Sta. Maria said she experienced a defining moment in her career when she hit a game-winning 3-pointer against UC Davis to advance the team to the second round of the WNIT.

“Hitting a game-winning three is a moment that you kind of just dream about,” Sta. Maria said. “It was a close game, and we knew they were going to be a good team. We weren’t thinking too much about losing but how much we wanted to win, and that’s what helped us fuel our win.”

Sta. Maria said basketball has always been part of her life. From club competition to representing the Canadian National Team, she is grateful for the experiences the sport has given her and the people she has met along the way.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was like 9 or 10,” Sta. Maria said. “Being able to represent your country is an accomplishment, and I think the best part about it was the people I did it with and the overall experience. Like being able to play in Mexico and Europe are things that I wouldn’t have done if it wasn’t for basketball, so I’m really grateful for that.”

As she enters her senior year, a season that could be her last in college basketball, Sta. Maria said she is embracing the bittersweet moment by focusing on personal growth.

“It’s really easy to get lost in what’s happening in the season,” Sta. Maria said. “But for me, honestly, it’s just about staying present and really enjoying my last year of college.”

With the team focused on building confidence and chemistry as new recruits arrive on campus, Sta. Maria said there is one thing she is especially looking forward to next season.

“My little sister is a senior in high school and she’s going to Rice to play basketball in Houston,” Sta. Maria said. “So something really cool Pepperdine did was schedule a game against Rice next year. We’ll be there for Thanksgiving, and I’m really excited.”

Sta. Maria said moments like this show how much Pepperdine values family and remind her why transferring to Malibu has been such a blessing.

“I’m super grateful for all the opportunities and experiences that Pepperdine has brought me and the values that it’s instilled in me,” Sta. Maria said. “Being here has helped me grow so much. I’m very grateful.”

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Genevieve Cantu via email: genevieve.cantu@pepperdine.edu