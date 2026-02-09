Women’s Basketball Gets Revenge Against the Cougars

Junior guard Lina Falk goes for the reverse layup against the Washington State Cougars on Feb. 7 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Falk scored 19 in the game, leading the Waves. Photos by Amelie Sears

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball battled the Washington State University Cougars on Feb. 7 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves won 78-62, getting their revenge after a 66-63 loss earlier this season.

This win brought the Waves to a four game win streak, improving their record to 15-9 on the season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“It’s impossible to bottle up magic and continue momentum,” Assistant Coach Brian Porth said. “You have to, every single day — be intentional about building new momentum.”

Both teams started off slow offensively, exchanging turnovers and steals before junior forward Shorna Preston scored a layup to open up the game.

Junior forward Shorna Preston fights for the layup against the Washington State Cougars on Feb. 8 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Preston recorded 11 rebounds and six steals against the Cougars, leading the team in both categories.

The Cougars matched Pepperdine’s scores throughout the first, eventually taking an early 9-6 lead with six minutes left before Preston made a three to tie it up and give the Waves the momentum they needed.

“We knew how they were playing,” junior guard Lina Falk said. “Knowing how much we grew from the last game, amplifying that, we all did a good job.”

The Cougars managed to keep it close in the following minutes of the first, but graduate guard Meghan Fiso and junior guard Taija Sta. Maria both made important layups to put the Waves up six in the final minute of the first quarter.

Sta. Maria finished the quarter with two free throws after drawing a foul, giving the Waves a 19-11 lead after the first quarter.

Pepperdine came out stronger offensively in the second quarter, as Falk, Preston and Sta. Maria all scored within the first four minutes to bring the Waves to a 27-13 lead.

“We did a really good job preparing this week,” Preston said. “We all stuck to what we needed to do individually.”

Falk hit a deep three halfway at the five minute mark, followed by a Fiso layup to give the Waves a 20 point lead, their largest of the game.

The Cougars managed to claw back, scoring five unanswered, but Pepperdine managed to maintain their lead, finishing the half with a 16 point lead, 42-26.

“Against a team like this, where they have a size advantage in the post, we’ve done a great job of trying to grow in our post coverage and defense,” Porth said.

Freshman guard Seleh Harmon (left) and junior forward Shorna Preston (right) steal the ball from the Washington State Cougar player Feb. 8 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves forced 23 turnovers in the game, including 10 steals.

The third quarter started slow for both teams, but Fiso managed to score off a fastbreak to open the quarter, followed by sophomore Elli Guiney fighting her way for a layup in the paint to bring the score to 46-26.

The Cougars managed to find some offensive footing midway through the third, scoring 11 points in two minutes, but the Waves matched the energy offensively, managing to keep Washington State out of reach for the rest of the quarter.

Sta. Maria finished the third with a last second layup to bring the score to 61-43 in favor of the Waves.

“We had 33 points off of their turnovers, which was pretty good,” Falk said. “Our defense, controlling the board, not letting their main players score, we did well.”

Washington State came out with a quick three pointer in the fourth, but Falk responded with a three to quickly keep the 18 point lead.

The Cougars were not able to get any pressure offensively, as the Waves defense held strong to their double digit lead.

Preston managed to keep building Pepperdine’s momentum, scoring a layup and following with two free throws after drawing a foul in the fifth minute of the fourth. Falk followed suit, making a layup and drawing an and-one to complete the three point play.

“Over these past couple games, we’re really starting to connect with each other,” Preston said. “Going into the games we have left, we’re willing to work together and compete.”

Graduate guard Meghan Fiso goes for the fadeaway against the Washington State Cougars Feb. 8 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Fiso had 12 points, including 5-8 from the field against the Cougars.

Freshman guard Seleh Harmon made a layup to end the game, bringing the final score to 78-62 in a strong offensive showing from the Waves.

Pepperdine finished the game with 31 rebounds and steals along with shooting 30-59 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line.

The Waves also forced 23 turnovers in the game, 16 of which came in the first half.

“We’re a team that keeps growing individually and then understanding the areas in our team where we fit into each role,” Porth said. “We’re a team that’s gonna keep growing all the way through the conference tournament.”

Pepperdine’s next game is against Loyola Marymount University on Feb. 12 at the Gersten Pavillion. The Waves fell 83-78 against LMU in overtime earlier this season at home.

