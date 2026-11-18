Senior point guard Taija Sta. Maria (No. 1) surveys the court while preparing to lead the Wave’s offensive possession against University of California, Santa Barbara at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 5. Sta. Maria drives coast-to-coast in the second quarter delivering a shot that gave the Waves a 33-31 lead according to Pepperdine Athletics. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball hosted their home opener game against the University of California, Santa Barbara on Nov. 5 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves fell short to the Gauchos in a challenging 58-54 loss.

The Waves last faced the Gauchos during the 2022-23 season at Santa Barbara, resulting in a 63-71 loss, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With the Men’s Basketball home opener following shortly after, many Waves fans packed Firestone Fieldhouse to support both teams.

Santa Barbara came out strong in the first quarter, pressing the court with tough defense against Pepperdine. The Gauchos held the lead for most of the quarter, scoring four 3-point shots.

Graduate center Maggie Mendelson (No. 44) reaches toward the basket during the Waves’ matchup against University of California, Santa Barbara at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 5. Mendelson stayed aggressive under the rim totaling 14 rebounds during the game.

Despite the Waves keeping pace with the Gauchos in shot attempts, Santa Barbara had a 0.778 percent conversion from the 3-point range. This gave the Gauchos a 26-16 advantage, ending the first quarter with a 10-point lead against Pepperdine.

Entering the second quarter, the Waves responded to the pressure and worked their way back into the game through improved offensive possessions. Senior guard Taija Sta. Maria kept her eyes wide open for openings on the court to move the ball closer to the basket.

The Waves gained points back at the free throw line, followed by Sta. Maria completing a layup late in the second quarter to help turn the score back around.

“Playing the point guard and communicating with my teammates and building trust with them is the biggest thing,” Sta. Maria said. “In our little huddles and the things you see on the court, that’s when we’re able to connect and get on the same page.”

After trailing for most of the first half, the Waves scored over the Gauchos 19-7 and entered halftime with a 35-33 lead.

Pepperdine returned to the court after the break looking to maintain their lead. However, the Waves struggled to push forward and sustain their offensive momentum near the basket, allowing Santa Barbara to capitalize on loose possessions.

During a back-and-forth possession exchange, the Waves continued communicating and directing one another on the court, ultimately disrupting Santa Barbara’s rhythm.

Junior guard Elli Guiney — who is written as the highest offensive producer, according to Pepperdine Athletics — tallied nine points in the third quarter, including back-to-back baskets in the last four minutes.

“If my job for that possession is to be aggressive and be a scorer, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability,” Guiney said. “If it’s to set a good screen or rebound, I try to stay present and do my job.”

Junior guard Elli Guiney (No. 2) advances the ball down the court, scanning for potential openings and passing opportunities against the Gauchos on Nov. 5 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Guiney’s 64% field goal average made her the most productive offensive player of the night.

Neither team was able to establish a lasting advantage in the third quarter, as the stanza ended in a 45-45 tie.

In the fourth quarter, the Waves continued to stay on their feet, but the Gauchos quickly began to take the lead with a score of 56-50.

Sophomore guard Seleh Harmon converted a successful layup in the paint, cutting Santa Barbara’s lead to two points at 56-54.

Sophomore guard Seleh Harmon (No. 30) drives toward the basket, preparing to deliver a shot while navigating Santa Barbara’s defenders at Firestone Fieldhouse on Nov. 5. Despite defensive pressure, Harmon continued to attack the basket, creating scoring opportunities for the Waves.

As the clock wound down, both teams relied on timeouts to strategize the final minutes. The Waves continued to fight for possession, resulting in a turnover in the remaining 18 seconds to create one final opportunity to close the gap.

However, Santa Barbara held onto their lead, securing the victory over Pepperdine by handing them a tight four-point loss.

The final score of 58-54 reflected the Waves’ ability to play steadily throughout the game as they battled to close the gap until the final seconds.

Harmon said in times of adversity, the team stays grounded to help each other remain settled, refocus and push through.

“Obviously this is a tough loss for us,” Harmon said. “But I’m just really proud of how hard we played and now just continuing to build off of this game for the rest of the season.”

Pepperdine spent the week at home facing the California State University, Dominguez Hills Toros on Nov. 10 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves secured a 83-65 victory over the Toros.

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Contact Dalainey Moore via email: dalainey.moore@pepperdine.edu