Women’s Basketball Beats Cal State Fullerton to Kick Off the 2025-26 Season

Pepperdine’s bench hyping up their teammates against Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 4 in Titan Gym. The Waves start the season undefeated. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

Pepperdine Women’s Basketball traveled south to start regular season play at Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 4. The Waves outscored the Titans 84-70 in the season opener.

This is Pepperdine’s second year in a row opening against CSUF. The Waves led for the entire game, with the largest lead of 19 points in the fourth quarter.

This team has no returners from the previous season. However, each of the dozen new Waves recorded playing time in the game, according to Cal State Fullerton Athletics.

Game leaders for the Waves include graduate guard Ivory Finley with 19 points, junior forward Shorna Preston with eight assists and eight rebounds and junior guard Taija Sta. Maria with 35 minutes.

Sophomore guard Ellison Guine steals the ball from Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 4 in Titan Gym. Guiney had a career high 14 points, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

A layup from sophomore guard Ellison Guiney put the Waves on the board first. Pepperdine scored 28 points in the second, their most of any quarter.

Pepperdine had nearly double the field goal percentage than CSUF, making 61.7% of all non-penalty shots.

CSUF continued to trail steadily behind throughout the remainder of the game.

Pepperdine’s next game, and home opener, takes place Nov. 19 against Northern Arizona.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Addison Thomas by email: addison.thomas@pepperdine.edu