Weisman Museum Presents Their New Exhibition: ‘A Modern Look’

Three pictures that are a part of the ‘A Modern Look’ exhibit hang on the wall in the Weisman Museum on Jan. 23. From left to right, the paintings featured were painted by Andy Warhol, Christo and Richard Diebenkorn. Photos by Alicia Dofelmier

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art recently premiered their new exhibit, ‘A Modern Look,’ which features paintings, drawings and sculptures by both modern and late modern artists drawn from the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit which, opened Jan. 16, is scheduled to run through March 29, according to Pepperdine’s Center for the Arts website.

This exhibition is the first in the Weisman following the controversial removal of the ‘Hold My Hand in Yours‘ exhibit. That exhibit was previously scheduled to run until March 29, according to previous Graphic reporting.

“Using works from the museum’s private collection feels like a sensible decision for introducing a new exhibit and reactivating the space,” first-year Kayla Voskanian said. “It allows the museum to move forward while showcasing existing pieces.”

While there may be some initial hesitation following the controversy from last semester, she intends to visit the new exhibit, Voskanian said.

In an ideal world, the last exhibit should not have been taken out, senior Delaney Dickey said.

“Art is a form of expression and is inherently political, regardless of the politics of a piece,” Dickey said.

The transition to a new exhibit is complicated, Voskanian said.

“While introducing a new exhibit can represent resilience and forward movement, it may also feel as though the museum absorbed the impact of last semester’s events rather than fully addressing them,” Voskanian said. “I hope this new chapter is seen not as settling, but as a confident step forward that still supports future artistic expression.”

‘The Inevitable’ is the title of one of the pieces showcased in the new exhibit in the Weisman Museum on Jan. 23. Tom Wudl painted the image.

Junior Miriam Vacek said she does not feel that there is a lot of communication going on regarding the museum.

“I feel like there’s not a lot of vocal communication about the happenings of the museum, like the new exhibit,” Vacek said. “However, I hope people are able to appreciate the new exhibit and enjoy it for what it is, despite the controversy of last semester.”

Dickey said she welcomes the exhibit but wonders what pieces will be displayed.

“I’m curious about what art pieces they [the museum] are curating to avoid politics, if that is their true intention,” Dickey said.

Voskanian said in the future, inviting outside artists could be a great way to continue to foster campus community.

“It could be an exciting way to expand the scope of the gallery,” Voskanian said. “As an active student in the music program, I strongly believe in supporting artists and the work they dedicate so much time and effort to creating.”

