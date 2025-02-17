Waves Market welcomes back students Tuesday, Feb. 11. Students gathered to look at the various items being sold and spend time with friends. Photos by Guinevere Hesse

On Tuesday, Feb. 11 Pepperdine University brought back Waves Market. Waves Market is a farmers market in Mullin Town Square where students can enjoy crafts, desserts, drinks, food and prepackaged products, according to an email from Pepperdine Business Services Feb. 4.

“I love coming to Waves Market because I love farmers markets and I love the different options they have here,” first-year Sage Marron said. “I always want to try something new every time and I love supporting small businesses.”

Junior Bo Jaden James said he tried to attend the market as much as possible during his sophomore year. He said he has been looking forward to the return of the market after the semester’s rough start due to the fires.

“I keep coming back because all the food is fresh and delectable and it’s really good since it’s homemade,” first-year Olivia Schlossin said. “It’s nice to be out in the sun taking a stroll through the market looking at the different options.”

Shani Dayan smiles at her booth at Waves Market on Feb. 11. Dayan sold bakery items such as croissants.

Shani Dayan, a vendor from Sweet Crumbs Bakery, said this was her first time participating in the market but that she anticipates returning.

“I’m definitely going to be coming back,” Dayan said. “I think next time though I’ll add sandwiches instead of just selling sweet treats in order to offer a food option for students getting out of class.”

Val Emmanuel, co-founder of Rif Care, sold organic and biodegradable period products. It was also her first time at the market.

“I like how cute everything is and there are a good variety of vendors,” Emmanuel said. “It’s also been nice having people come up to me and want to discuss about sustainability.”

Emmanuel said she will be back.

Schlossin said she enjoys the fact that the market is accessible and it’s hard to miss.

“I like being able to look at all the options,” Schlossin said. “There’s lots of different options for different people.”

First years Olivia Schlossin and Sage Marron pose for a picture.

First-years Olivia Schlossin and Sage Marron smile for a picture at the Waves Market on Feb. 11. They spent time browsing the different options and spending time together.

It’s nice that people can meet friends here and make it a social event, James said. The variety of options they have is also a benefit.

“You can get a quick lunch or snack here and I feel that they either try to make the prices the same as the cafeteria or slightly cheaper and student-friendly,” James said. “It’s a fun thing to be able to do especially in the middle of the week.”

Marron said she enjoyed being able to walk around the market since her schedule did not it allow it last semester.

“I love how the market brings together both Pepperdine students and people in our surrounding community,” Marron said.

Waves Market will be on campus on Feb. 25, March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

