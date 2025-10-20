Waves Market: The Bridge Between Pepperdine and the Malibu Community

What began as a farmer’s market in 2018 has evolved into a bi-monthly collection of Malibu’s best small businesses.

From cultural food and beverages to jewelry and personal cosmetics, Waves Market serves as a bridge between the local community and Pepperdine students. Vendors said Waves Market has been a rewarding adventure for them and described the inspiration and purpose behind their businesses.

“[Waves Market] is an opportunity to be around the kids and do something different for them,” said David Rollins, founder of Five Star Vintage.

Pupusas Rita

Pupusas Rita was established in Los Angeles County in 1998. As one of the oldest family-owned businesses vending at Waves Market, Pupusas Ritas is known for its variety of pupusas, with pork, chicken, chorizo and vegan options, according to their menu.

While the pork and cheese pupusa is their best seller, Pepperdine students said they also love the strawberry pineapple lemonade most among their broad variety of agua frescas.

Freddy Calderón is one of the people who run their tent and said he is still new to selling on campus. His favorite part is the beautiful view and the nice students and staff.

Pupusas Rita’s foods and beverages offer a taste of El Salvador on campus, providing a unique sense of culture to Pepperdine students, according to their social media.

Bunny House Creations

Shifting away from food and drinks, Rochelle Paguia’s Bunny House Creations sells everything scented — soaps and scrubs to lotions and oils, to room sprays, candles and diffusers.

Paguia said she founded her business post-pandemic, fueling her life-altering experiences into a source of purpose. At the time, she found comfort in music and began pairing candles with playlists.

“All of the names of the scents are the commands of what I wanted to do when I was in the hospital,” Paguia said.

She said her favorite part about selling on campus is getting to know the students and asking them about the reasons behind their favorite scents.

With options like “Take Me To The Beach,” “Coffee Date” and “Sampaguita,” Paguia said she truly has something for everyone.

Five Star Vintage

Five Star Vintage ties into the strong fashion identity found among Pepperdine students. Rolins said he best describes his collection as eclectic.

Rolins said it’s his love for fashion from a young age, and a commonly shared experience of struggling to afford it, that piqued his interest in the thrifting business.

“It’s a variety of different eras and prints, a little bit of something for everyone, offering an array of colors,” Rolins said. “Waves Market is a place where you keep the mood light, [and] the energy high. Everyone’s style is different, so being around different individuals and seeing how they think, it’s fun to figure out everyone’s style.”

Student Recommendations

Waves Market is an event that gets Pepperdine staff and students excited. Sofia Borras, a first-year student at Pepperdine, said she recommended En Omusubi’s Japanese curry and strawberry mochi. She considers her first visit to Waves Market a success, as she tried a variety of other cultural foods and Gus’ Coffee’s Spanish coffee.

“The food wasn’t even the best part — all of the vendors were so nice and conversive,” Borras said. “The vibe was so fun, and I’m excited to go with my suitemates next time.”

Waves Market is more than just a shopping event; it is a way to “connect with the community, support local vendors, and enjoy a variety of food, beverages, and artisan goods,” according to Pepperdine Business Services.

The market is scheduled to take place on the following dates: Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and 18 and Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Many vendors return consistently throughout the semester, so students can look forward to getting the same, top-quality products every time.

______________________

