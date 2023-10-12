Walking In Their Heels: A Reader’s Guide to ‘Sex and The City’

Art by Jackie Lopez

“Sex and the City” is widely regarded as one of the most popular T.V. shows of all time and had a strong influence on the fashion of the early 2000s. It went on to have two movie spin offs and a sequel show called “And Just Like That…” which was fairly well received in its own right.

This most recent spinoff “And Just Like That…“has reintroduced the fantastic entertainment that the original “Sex and The City” offers to a new generation. If you are wondering whether you are a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda, this is for you.

Carrie

If you find yourself to be leading a very exciting, potentially main character-esque life, you might be a Carrie. Carries are spontaneous to their core. They are highly creative in all aspects, whether that be their style, writing or approach to life.

Carries also have a certain social commentator element to them. They are observant and often analyze social situations and their surroundings, as shown in the way Carrie catalogues her friends’ escapades in her column.

The pitfall of Carries is their inability to see toxic traits in both themselves and their partners. This is evident in Carrie’s drawn out, on-and-off boyfriend Mr. Big, one of her central love interests in the show.

This comes from their intrinsic desire for romance and leads them to be blinded by that. They also sometimes can come off as self-centered or not good listeners. Beware of this habit.

If Carrie Bradshaw were in her late 20s today, she would be into TikTok as a form of documenting her life and would occasionally pop onto BeReal if she was really feeling her outfit — which would of course be all the time.

Samantha

Samanthas are the life of the party. They are fiercely independent and open minded. They are liberated in basically every aspect of their lives and take great pride in that. This is shown in her efforts of experimenting with different relationship dynamics.

Samanthas are straight forward. They are unafraid of asking for what they want and this confidence leads them to almost always get their way. This can become problematic at times, because Samanthas can be judgmental to those who are not as receptive to new ideas.

They also look down on those who prefer to subscribe to a more traditional mindset. Samanthas are comfortable passing judgment because they do not fear it themselves, like when Samantha continually criticizes Charlotte’s view of dating to marry which Samantha does not believe in.

If Samantha Jones were in her late 20s today, she would be a big fan of Snapchat, both for sending scandalous pictures and showing off her cool work events.

Charlotte

Charlotte York is the most classic, old-money girl T.V. has ever seen. She is a hopeless romantic and traditional to her core. Charlottes are big appreciators of the arts, in any form, and love a good game of tennis.

They are self-proclaimed relationship people. They are also the type to have had a vision for their wedding since they were 7 years old and keep a list of baby name ideas. Charlottes are perfectionists, and this leads them to get overwhelmed by work or school.

This also leads them to be inflexible, because they are stringent rule followers, which is why they need spur-of-the-moment friends to push them out of their comfort zone. They also have a deep desire for an aesthetically pleasing life, which can sometimes lead them to overlook the reality of a relationship.

We see this when Charlotte romanticizes a firefighter she meets who she initially believes to be a knight in shining armor, only to realize that he actually just enjoys getting into fights.

Charlottes are extremely loyal to their friends and great confidants. If Charlotte were in her late 20s today, she would have a highly aesthetic Instagram, which is pulled off with the assistance of her extremely elaborate Pinterest boards.

Miranda

Miranda Hobbes is the epitome of a girl boss. Mirandas are extremely driven and have an enviable work ethic. They are highly intelligent and very witty.

If you are the mom of your friend group, chances are you are a Miranda. Mirandas are pragmatic to their core and always consider logic over emotion, which can sometimes lead them to unintentionally hurt other peoples’ feelings. This occurs when Miranda originally overlooks her eventual longterm partner Steve because he is less career ambitious than she is.

Mirandas are very good friends because they value honesty over anything else and are good at communicating their feelings. Mirandas can sometimes feel insecure about their decision to prioritize work over romance, but this ultimately leads them to find great success in work and put a lot of their remaining time into their friendships.

If Miranda were in her late 20s today, she would claim to not have social media but occasionally utilize her burner account to stalk her exes.

No matter which of the four women you relate to the most, just know that they are all iconic in their own way and were all essential to the success of “Sex and The City.”

