Jefferey Rosen, author and George Washington University Law professor, poses for a headshot. Rosen spoke at the fall semester’s first W. David Baird Distinguished Lecture Series event Nov. 19. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

Students and faculty gathered in Elkins Auditorium on Nov.19 to welcome guest speaker Jefferey Rosen, author and professor of law at George Washington University. Rosen discussed the themes and inspiration behind his books “The Pursuit of Happiness” and recently-released “The Pursuit of Liberty.”

Rosen’s background heavily revolves around constitutional research — he serves as CEO emeritus of The National Constitution Center and is a contributing editor at The Atlantic.

The lecture began with an introduction of Rosen’s books and his discoveries between public and private virtues. He said he hoped the speech would incite “what the founders called not wanton exuberance, but rational joy.”

Rosen credited his writing inspiration to “Tusculan Disputations” by Cicero, which founding fathers Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin often referenced. A guide that helped form a definition of the pursuit of happiness, Rosen described his revelation revolving around Franklin’s chosen motto from the book.

Rosen said he continued to search for reading material that defined a life of virtue as one where being a good person trumped feeling good in the moment. During this time, he adopted Jefferson’s reading routine along with his reading list.

For a year, Rosen’s day would typically begin by waking up two hours before dawn to read moral philosophy, watching the sunrise, then writing sonnets to describe the morning. While Rosen was surprised by his newfound poetic ability, historical examples exhibited a similar intellectual tradition.

Rosen said he found insight through the works of Pythagoras. By dividing the soul into three parts — reason in the head, passion and emotion in the heart and desire in the stomach — he said moderation could help achieve productive passions.

Rosen defined the golden mean of self-improvement as “not focusing on immediate gratification, but on long-term interests in the common good.”

Looking into the founders’ application of this practice, Rosen discovered John Locke’s writing, which established the pursuit of happiness as an inalienable right. James Madison extended this right by stating only an individual can control their own thoughts, saying “they’re the product of reason and persuasion, not of force or violence,” creating a parallel to the right of consciousness.

Rosen then pointed to John Quincy Adams as a key example of self-mastery. Adams turned down an appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court to fulfill his duty as a diplomat in St. Petersburg, Russia. Despite this sacrifice, he still wrote about the things he could achieve with more discipline.

Adams found much success followed by tragedy, including the loss of his son and falling short in reelection. He would spend much of his time rereading two books: the Bible and “Tusculan Disputations.” Through his reading and reflections, he became a prominent abolitionist and member of the House of Representatives. Abolitionist Fredrick Douglass and the future President Abraham Lincoln respected and admired Adams.

His final moments were defined by productive passion, delivering an anti-slavery speech before collapsing on the House floor. Adam’s last words were inspired by Cicero, saying, “I am composed.”

Rosen described Adams as “one of the most virtuous of the founders.” Shortly after, he compared Adams to those who acknowledged the corruption of slavery, yet continued its practice because their greed wouldn’t allow inconvenience.

While George Washington wouldn’t free his slaves until his death, Rosen looked into his more virtuous moments. Washington’s career was defined by discipline: managing his bad temper, showing revolutionary soldiers’ vulnerability when asking for patience and his most defining moment, stepping down as president of the new republic.

Reflecting on examples of the past, Rosen expressed his concern for the present’s extreme polarization, citing the reason as a lack of reading among all people. He acknowledged his own tendency to spend time on a screen, yet established a habit that would benefit his mind rather than provide momentary pleasure.

Rosen emphasized the satisfaction of reading books over blogs or newspapers, due to the focus and inner immersion required. While he recommended ancient philosophy, Rosen “would not start with Cicero’s ‘Tusculan Disputations,’ which is not a romp.”

The lecture concluded with Rosen asking the audience to cultivate their minds through the classical virtues, a practice that he believes provides incredible courage.

Ending with a quote by John Quincy Adams, Rosen shared his love of knowledge with the American ideals:

“Take these principles [the Declaration of Independence] as frontlets between your eyes, bind them to your hands and your arms, place them above your door posts, whisper them to your children before you sleep. Make them the principles of your political salvation.”

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

____________________________

Follow the Graphic on X @PeppGraphic

Contact Julianna Charnecki via email: julianna.charnecki@pepperdine.edu