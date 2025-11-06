Up and Comers Vol. 4: The Rise of Fall Stars

Ariana Markey, freshman Women’s Soccer defender (left); Tristen Raymond, freshmen Women’s Indoor Volleyball setter (middle); and Csanád Bella, freshman Men’s Water Polo utility (right), are the featured “up and comers” for the fall 2025 athletic semester. All three of these young athletes said they are excited to make an impact in their time at Pepperdine. Graphic by Shane Stephens

As the 2025 season is in full swing for the fall sports teams, a trio of “up and comers” have been making their impact. The highlighted athletes are: Tristen Raymond, freshman Women’s Indoor Volleyball setter; Csanád Bella, freshman Men’s Water Polo utility; and Ariana Markey, freshman Women’s Soccer defender/attacker.

Each of these athletes has taken on a large role on their respective teams for Pepperdine. Raymond, Bella and Markey have contributed in different ways, from replacing graduating players to adjusting to new environments and levels of competition.

“I didn’t think I’d be living out my dream right now,” Raymond said. “I am, and I’m doing it with such amazing teammates and friends.”

Tristen Raymond: Filling in Big Shoes

Raymond is from Peoria, Ariz. and grew up playing all types of sports. Raymond said since both her parents were athletes, they were always supportive of her athletic goals.

“They just said, ‘Go where your heart is and play what you want to play,‘” Raymond said. “Once I started volleyball, I knew I was not going to stop.”

Freshman setter Tristen Raymond celebrates a point against the University of California, Santa Barbara on Sept. 16 at the Thunderdome. Raymond has tallied 522 assists in 82 sets on the season, leading the Waves in that statistical category. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Athletics

With former setter Trinity Stanger graduating this past season, the Waves looked to fill a gap at one of the most important positions on the court. Raymond has stepped up to the role, appearing in all 82 sets on the season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

“As an athlete, I just hope to improve my game by playing and using those years to grow,” Raymond said. “I want to be able to flow really well and stay consistent here.”

Raymond, a four-year varsity starter in high school, already makes her presence known on the court, being second in the team in digs, trailing junior setter Laine Briggs, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

As a freshman in a new environment, Raymond said she knew she belonged on this team right after their first match.

“During our first home match against UCLA, we came in wanting to win,” Raymond said. “I knew, ‘Wow, this is how college volleyball is, and this is where I want to be.’”

In the match against the Bruins, Raymond put up eight kills, 22 assists and nine digs, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Freshman setter Tristen Raymond sets up an attack against Arizona State University on Sept. 19 at the Desert Financial Arena. Raymond won West Coast Conference Setter of the Week twice this season Sept. 22 and Oct. 20.

Despite her success in the first match, Raymond said there is a lot of difficulty in running an offense on the court, especially as a freshman. However, Head Coach Scott Wong has been nothing less than supportive throughout the season, and her teammates have helped her improve day by day.

“[Wong] definitely had me step into a role I was ready for,” Raymond said. “Talking through it and discussing how the offense is going to run, I have so many amazing teammates that definitely got me through this year so far.”

Raymond said she hopes to potentially play overseas after college. She knows that’s still over three years in the future, but as long she keeps pushing herself, she knows she can do it.

“Just believe in yourself and know that you can push yourself to the limit,” Raymond said. “You just have to trust yourself to do it.”

Csanád Bella: Adjusting to the States

Born and raised in Budapest, Hungary, Bella won the 2024 U18 World Championship along with countless other awards in Europe. Bella said growing up as a swimmer and then playing for the Hungarian National Team had a huge effect on his life as a water polo player.

“It has a great influence on me,” Bella said. “I got determined to play this sport and I got really good friends all dedicated to playing this sport.”

Freshman utility Csanád Bella celebrates a point against the University of California, Berkeley on Sept. 27 at the Spieker Aquatics Complex. Bella has appeared in all 24 matches on the season, scoring 19 goals.

Bella has already made his impact for the Waves this season, appearing in 24 matches this season and scoring 19 goals, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

However, Bella said in his two months in the United States, it has not been an easy adjustment.

“I’ve been here for two months now, so I’m still getting used to everything here,” Bella said. “But, I think I started adjusting recently.”

Despite this, Bella said senior attacker Sandor Gal has been a huge help in growing as a player. Bella and Gal played together on the Hungarian team Ferencvarosi Torna Club for many years when they were younger.

“[Gal]’s father was my driving instructor back in Hungary,” Bella said. “While I was learning how to drive, he showed me pictures of Pepperdine and life in the U.S., and I fell in love.”

Bella said his connection with Gal, who he calls “Sasa,” has made him feel more comfortable both in the pool and living in the United States.

Freshman utility Csanád Bella looks to pass against Whitter College on Sept. 11 at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. Bella had one goal, one assist and two steals in the 22-7 win against the Poets.

Bella said water polo is not only more difficult in the United States compared to Hungary, but there are also many differences that he is learning to adjust to.

“University life, it’s not that hard, but water polo, it’s been harder here,” Bella said. “It’s longer practices, and it’s just different.”

Bella said Head Coach Merrill Moses and his coaches from Hungary have been very helpful in the transition process, especially adjusting to the American water polo scene.

“[Moses] helped me a lot to get used to the whole environment,” Bella said. “My coaches back in Hungary helped me as well since they promoted me to Merrill [Moses].”

Bella said he has not set up his future goals yet as a water polo player beyond college, opting to take it slow and enjoy his time as a Wave.

Ariana Markey: Stepping Up for the Waves

Markey said she is a Southern California native from Fullerton, playing varsity at Troy High School for three years and one year at Orange Lutheran High School.

In her one year at Orange Lutheran, she was named the 2025 Offensive MVP and 2025 all-conference, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Markey also represented the Philippines Women’s National Soccer Team in 2024 and 2025.

Freshman defender Ariana Markey dribbles past a University of California, Berkeley defender Aug. 24 at Edwards Stadium. Markey has appeared in all 17 matches this season for the Waves, logging 850 total minutes.

Markey said despite the similarities of collegiate and international soccer, when you play for a national team, you’re playing for the people.

“Representing a country is such another level, but it goes with so much love and passion for the people,” Markey said. “You’re representing something greater than yourself.”

Growing up, Markey said her inspirations, such as Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and her mother, encouraged her to keep pushing toward her goals as soccer player.

Coming to Pepperdine, Markey already had love for the school, and she said from the start she knew she was meant to be a Wave.

“From the first game, even though it was tough, we bounced back,” Markey said. “Everybody was all in together and I just felt a part of it, not just as an individual, but as a team.”

Markey said the Pepperdine seniors have been a huge help in making the young players feel welcome on the team, uplifting them while also challenging them to be better.

“It’s been so inspiring to see the seniors here help us freshmen,” Markey said. “They challenge us to ultimately help us get better and it’s not surprising how amazing this community is.”

Markey said what keeps her passion going is the drive to get better every day. Ultimately, being the best person she can be is one of the most important factors that goes into being an athlete.

“Every day is just small, little wins to get to the place I want to be in life,” Markey said. “It’s about all progress, and my drive is being the best person I can be in God’s image.”

Markey has appeared in 17 matches this season, primarily as a defender, logging 850 total minutes, scoring one goal and assisting on three, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Markey said her coaches have helped her find her strengths and weaknesses, which help her be the best version of herself for the team.

“My coaches have helped me become vulnerable and honest with what it is I want in life,” Markey said. “They are able to look at my weaknesses and utilize them as my strengths, and I think that’s so important to have as a team.”

Freshman defender Ariana Markey prepares for a match with her fellow Waves against Columbia University on Aug. 28 at Tari Frahm Rokus Field. Markey has one goal and three assists on the season as a true freshman.

Markey said her goal during her time as a Wave is not only to become stronger, but to become a leader on the team and continue her impact as a soccer player beyond her college years.

“I hope that in the future, I can have a leadership role,” Markey said. “I have some big dreams of going pro and playing professionally around the world, but as any player, being the best version of myself and being somebody others can look up to as well.”

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Shane Stephens: shane.stephens@pepperdine.edu