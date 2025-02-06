Trial for PCH Crash Tentatively Set for March Amid Delays

A new hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the ongoing case of Fraser Michael Bohm v. the People of the State of California.

Notably absent from Jan. 31 proceedings were Bohm and his defense attorney, Michael Kraut.

In the courtroom, loved ones of the victims, including the parents of Niamh Rolston and Bridget Thompson, a close friend and roommate to three of the four victims, sat in the stands.

The prosecution stated they are waiting for evidence and reports from previous cases that the defense has asked for, that the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are supposed to provide, but have not received them due to the Franklin and Palisades Fire.

The trial’s start date is tentatively set for the first week of March, according to the court.

The Jan. 13 hearing marked the eighth preliminary hearing setting for Bohm, with the initial setting dating back to Feb. 5, 2024.

On Oct. 24, 2023, authorities took Bohm into custody, a week after the fatal PCH crash that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine students — Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams and Asha Weir, according to the L.A. County Superior Court criminal case summary.

Bohm has been charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as previously reported by the Graphic. During his arraignment Oct. 25, 2023, he entered a not-guilty plea and was released two days later on Oct. 27, 2023, on a $4 million bond.

During the Aug. 28 hearing, Kraut contended that Bohm was the target of road rage leading up to the crash, disputing the prosecution’s claim that Bohm was driving 104 mph at the time of impact, but rather traveling at 70 mph.

Kraut has voiced concerns about what he views as discriminatory treatment toward Bohm, alleging that he was not properly informed about media presence in the courtroom. Judge Diego Edber dismissed the claim, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Bohm’s most recent court appearance was Jan. 13, where, similar to the Oct. 9 preliminary hearing, family joined him, according to attendees of the Jan. 13 hearing date.

Bohm is not required to appear in court for the Feb. 14 preliminary hearing.

